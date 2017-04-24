Get Tickled Pink at Carroll Theatre’s Pinkalicious

Apr 24, 2017 08:08AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

Prepare to be tickled, well, pink, at Carroll Theatre’s upcoming show, Pinkalicious. This charming celebration of family and love (with a healthy sprinkling of self-control) tells the tale of Pinkalicious, a girl who can’t stop eating pink cupcakes. Her parents warn her but she simply can’t stop. When her pink indulgence goes too far, she ends up at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, a condition that turns her pink from head to toe. That’s a dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast!

Join in Pinkalicious’ adventure with Carroll High School Theatre. Shows are Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the Carroll Senior High School auditorium.

Get your tickets at DragonDrama.net.