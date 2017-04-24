Skip to main content

Early Voting Began Monday at Southlake Town Hall

Apr 24, 2017 12:29PM, Published by Stacy Zimmerman, Categories: City+School

Early voting in the Carroll ISD School Bond Election will be held Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2 at Town Hall in Southlake Town Square (third floor) and all other Tarrant County designated locations. Click here to find early voting locations near you. Click here for more info on the importance of this Bond Election to Carroll Schools.

See the available times for early voting below:

  • Monday, April 24 - 8 am to 5 pm
  • Tuesday, April 25 - 8 am to 5 pm
  • Wednesday, April 26 - 8 am to 5 pm
  • Thursday, April 27 - 8 am to 5 pm
  • Friday, April 28 - 8 am to 5 pm
  • Saturday, April 29 - 7 am to 7 pm
  • Sunday, April 30 - 11 am to 4 pm
  • Monday, May 1 - 7 am to 7 pm
  • Tuesday, May 2 - 7 am to 7 pm

Art in the Square will also be taking place in Southlake Town Square, across from Town Hall, from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30. This will not affect the voting time or place for early voters.

The City of Southlake offers reserved parking around the Town Hall building during early voting hours. Any additional questions on early voting may be directed to City Secretary Lori Payne, at lpayne@ci.southlake.tx.us or 817-748-8016.

Details about the $208 million Carroll ISD bond election, including the financial analysis and proposed payment schedule, explanations about taxable values, project list and cost estimates, etc. are available on CarrollBudget.com.

* This is a series of Special Edition Dragon eBlasts leading up to the May 6 election. Stories will also be posted on MySouthlakeNews.com.





  • Dine For Dragons: April 25

    04/25/2017
    07:00AM — 12:00AM

    Eat in. Take out. Help fuel Carroll Education Foundation with every meal on April 25. Restaurants...

  • Blue

    04/25/2017
    11:00AM

    Do you need to plan a day out with your toddler but are looking for something engaging and enter...

  • Ultherapy Lunch & Learn

    04/25/2017
    11:30AM — 01:00PM

    Whether you're just noticing some skin laxity on the face or are looking to avoid going under the...

  • Cyclin' with the Mayor: North Grand Prairie Ride

    04/25/2017
    06:00PM

    Join Mayor Ron Jensen for the 2017 Cyclin' with the Mayor series of community bike rides. Tues...

  • Dr. Michael Evans Appreciation Reception

    04/25/2017
    06:00PM

    The public is invited to attend an appreciation reception in honor of Dr. Michael Evans who will ...

  • Vivaldi- The Four Seasons

    04/25/2017
    06:00PM

    There’s no better place to enjoy Vivaldi - The Four Seasons than the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony ...

  • Music of Journey

    04/25/2017
    06:00PM

    Even if your tastes have grown up from 1980s rock to middle-aged symphony, it doesn’t mean you’v...

  • Blue

    04/26/2017
    11:00AM

    Do you need to plan a day out with your toddler but are looking for something engaging and enter...

  • Music of Journey

    04/26/2017
    06:00PM

    Even if your tastes have grown up from 1980s rock to middle-aged symphony, it doesn’t mean you’v...

  • Vivaldi- The Four Seasons

    04/26/2017
    06:00PM

    There’s no better place to enjoy Vivaldi - The Four Seasons than the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony ...

  • Blue

    04/27/2017
    11:00AM

    Do you need to plan a day out with your toddler but are looking for something engaging and enter...

  • Vivaldi- The Four Seasons

    04/27/2017
    06:00PM

    There’s no better place to enjoy Vivaldi - The Four Seasons than the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony ...

  • Music of Journey

    04/27/2017
    06:00PM

    Even if your tastes have grown up from 1980s rock to middle-aged symphony, it doesn’t mean you’v...

  • Art in the Square

    04/28/2017
    08:00AM — 06:00PM

    Color your world at Art in the Square Known as one of the top small-town art festivals in Americ...

  • Mansfield's AMAZING RACE

    04/28/2017
    09:00AM

    A unique adventure that takes a lot of brain, a bit of brawn, and a ton of fun! More than a s...

  • Mansfield's AMAZING RACE

    04/28/2017
    09:00AM

    A unique adventure that takes a lot of brain, a bit of brawn, and a ton of fun! More than a s...

  • Blue

    04/28/2017
    11:00AM

    Do you need to plan a day out with your toddler but are looking for something engaging and enter...

  • City of Arlington Parks Dept presents: Food Truck Fridays

    04/28/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    The good times and great food are rolling into Arlington, Texas once again for Spring 2017! The A...

  • Art in the Square

    04/28/2017
    04:00PM — 10:30PM

    Description: The 18th Art in the Square… April 28-30… is an artful experience for the whole famil...

  • Art in the Square

    04/28/2017
    04:00PM — 10:30PM

    The 18th Art in the Square… April 28-30… is an artful experience for the whole family! The weeken...

  • Dwight Yoakam

    04/28/2017
    06:00PM

    Get your boots on and grab your cowboy hat for a night at Billy Bob’s at the Stockyards in Fort W...

  • Paul Anka

    04/28/2017
    06:00PM

    Paul Anka, the 1960s heartthrob, is still at it, crooning out favorites like “Put Your Head on m...

  • Music of Journey

    04/28/2017
    06:00PM

    Even if your tastes have grown up from 1980s rock to middle-aged symphony, it doesn’t mean you’v...

  • Vivaldi- The Four Seasons

    04/28/2017
    06:00PM

    There’s no better place to enjoy Vivaldi - The Four Seasons than the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony ...

  • Disney's The Lion King Experience

    04/28/2017
    07:00PM

    ACTING STUDIO PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS Disney's The Lion King Experience! Directed by Erica Pet...

  • PARTY ON!

    04/28/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Quanah

    04/28/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    A new musical written by and starring Country Music Legend Larry Gatlin. April 28 – May 7, 2017 ...

  • Art in the Square

    04/29/2017
    08:00AM — 06:00PM

    Color your world at Art in the Square Known as one of the top small-town art festivals in Americ...

  • Mansfield Market

    04/29/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    A Fun and Fantastic day filled with local vendors, Food Trucks, shopping, performances, and activ...

  • Mother's Day Help-Create Events

    04/29/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00AM

    Celebrate Mother’s Day with fire and flames at Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery. Show your lov...

  • Earth Day Mansfield 2017

    04/29/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join us for the inaugural Earth Day Mansfield event! We'll have educational booths, a kids fishin...

  • Blue

    04/29/2017
    11:00AM

    Do you need to plan a day out with your toddler but are looking for something engaging and enter...

  • BLUE

    04/29/2017
    01:30PM

    An all-new show that is perfect for short attention spans and the wee ones! This is a simple stor...

  • BLUE

    04/29/2017
    04:30PM

    An all-new show that is perfect for short attention spans and the wee ones! This is a simple stor...

  • Vivaldi- The Four Seasons

    04/29/2017
    06:00PM

    There’s no better place to enjoy Vivaldi - The Four Seasons than the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony ...

  • Music of Journey

    04/29/2017
    06:00PM

    Even if your tastes have grown up from 1980s rock to middle-aged symphony, it doesn’t mean you’v...

  • Light Up the Night Cancer Research Benefit

    04/29/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Fine Art Benefit for Cancer Research April 29th 6-9pm 6100 Long Prairie Road, #800 Flower Mou...

  • Disney's The Lion King Experience

    04/29/2017
    07:00PM

    ACTING STUDIO PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS Disney's The Lion King Experience! Directed by Erica Pet...

  • WineDiscovery

    04/29/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    Get ready to be transported to vineyards near and far during the 13th Annual WineDiscovery April ...

  • Wine, Dine and Raise Funds at the 13th Annual WineDiscovery Event

    04/29/2017
    07:00PM

    Wine, craft beer, fine food and philanthropy come together at the 13th Annual WineDiscovery hoste...

  • Quanah

    04/29/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    A new musical written by and starring Country Music Legend Larry Gatlin. April 28 – May 7, 2017 ...

  • Art in the Square

    04/30/2017
    08:00AM — 06:00PM

    Color your world at Art in the Square Known as one of the top small-town art festivals in Americ...

  • Blue

    04/30/2017
    11:00AM

    Do you need to plan a day out with your toddler but are looking for something engaging and enter...

  • BLUE

    04/30/2017
    01:30PM

    An all-new show that is perfect for short attention spans and the wee ones! This is a simple stor...

  • BLUE

    04/30/2017
    04:30PM

    An all-new show that is perfect for short attention spans and the wee ones! This is a simple stor...

  • Spring Gala

    04/30/2017
    05:30PM — 11:30PM

    The 29th Annual Dallas Opera Guild Vocal Competition sets the stage for this delightful gala at t...

  • Springs Gala and Dallas Opera Guild Vocal Competition Finals

    04/30/2017
    05:30PM — 11:30PM

    The Dallas Opera presents one remarkable evening of music, competition, and celebrati...

  • Disney's The Lion King Experience

    04/30/2017
    07:00PM

    ACTING STUDIO PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS Disney's The Lion King Experience! Directed by Erica Pet...

  • Quanah

    04/30/2017
    07:30PM — 10:00PM

    A new musical written by and starring Country Music Legend Larry Gatlin. April 28 – May 7, 2017 ...

  • HopeKids Charity Golf Classic

    05/01/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    The HopeKids Charity Golf Classic is a half-day, scramble tournament designed just the way golf s...

  • Blue

    05/01/2017
    11:00AM

    Do you need to plan a day out with your toddler but are looking for something engaging and enter...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style