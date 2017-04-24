Early Voting Began Monday at Southlake Town Hall

Apr 24, 2017 12:29PM, Published by Stacy Zimmerman, Categories: City+School

Early voting in the Carroll ISD School Bond Election will be held Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2 at Town Hall in Southlake Town Square (third floor) and all other Tarrant County designated locations. Click here to find early voting locations near you. Click here for more info on the importance of this Bond Election to Carroll Schools.

See the available times for early voting below:

Monday, April 24 - 8 am to 5 pm

Tuesday, April 25 - 8 am to 5 pm

Wednesday, April 26 - 8 am to 5 pm

Thursday, April 27 - 8 am to 5 pm

Friday, April 28 - 8 am to 5 pm

Saturday, April 29 - 7 am to 7 pm

Sunday, April 30 - 11 am to 4 pm

Monday, May 1 - 7 am to 7 pm

Tuesday, May 2 - 7 am to 7 pm

Art in the Square will also be taking place in Southlake Town Square, across from Town Hall, from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30. This will not affect the voting time or place for early voters .

The City of Southlake offers reserved parking around the Town Hall building during early voting hours. Any additional questions on early voting may be directed to City Secretary Lori Payne, at lpayne@ci.southlake.tx.us or 817-748-8016.

Details about the $208 million Carroll ISD bond election, including the financial analysis and proposed payment schedule, explanations about taxable values, project list and cost estimates, etc. are available on CarrollBudget.com.

* This is a series of Special Edition Dragon eBlasts leading up to the May 6 election. Stories will also be posted on MySouthlakeNews.com.