Carroll Senior High Choir Sweeps Competition, Advances to State
Apr 25, 2017 05:07PM, Published by Stacy Zimmerman, Categories: Dragon Pride, Today, City+School
The Carroll Senior High School choirs performed at the Region 31 UIL Concert and Sight Reading Contest at Trinity High School last week, and received some of the highest honors possible in the competition. Choirs are scored from 1 to 5 in each event; one being the highest score possible. If a choir receives a 1 in concert and a 1 in sight-reading, it is called a “Sweepstakes.” Two of the CSHS choirs received the distinguished Sweepstakes trophies. All five choirs received ratings of Excellent and Superior in the Concert and Sight-reading competitions and will be advancing 56 soloists to the State Competition in Austin on May 27, 2017. Congratulations, CSHS Dragon Choirs!