Marc Mero Visits Dawson Middle School on “Time Is Now!” Tour

Apr 26, 2017 04:01PM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

Dragons at Dawson Middle School got the pep talk of all pep talks on Wednesday afternoon. Marc Mero, former WWE wrestling champion and author of “How to be the Happiest Person on the Planet,” addressed a packed gymnasium of seventh and eighth graders on the power of positive choices.

“We all have an impact on each other,” Mero said. “My question to you is: How are you being treated, and how are you treating other students?”

Mero talked about coming from a broken home and growing up in a drug- and gang-infested neighborhood. He always dreamed of a better life, so at age 10, Mero started writing down his goals.

“I challenge you to write your dreams and goals into existence,” he said. “Write it and put somewhere you will see it. The more you see your goals, the more likely you are to take action on them.”

Mero shared a personal example of his goal to write a book. He grabbed a Post-it note and wrote down his goal and deadline: Book 2010. “Every time I read it, I saw my dream,” Mero said. “I wouldn’t be a published author today without writing down my goals.”  

The downside to not pursuing your goals? “You’ll either build your own dreams,” Mero said, “or work for someone to build theirs.”

Mero reminded students that we all become like those we surround ourselves with. Our friends are like elevators—they can bring us up or down, he said.

And he encouraged students to not fall into the trap of thinking money is the key to success. “Happiness is the key to success,” he said. “It’s not so much about your circumstance or situation; it’s how you respond to it.”

Mero is founder of the nonprofit Champion of Choices, Inc. He empowers people of all ages and walks of life to make positive choices that lead to a happier life. 

