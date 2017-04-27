Skip to main content

Special Election Voting Underway in Southlake

Apr 27, 2017 10:31AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

Southlake is abuzz with talk about Carroll’s bond election, but there’s another important election underway: the May 6 special sales tax election. The community can help maintain the highest standards of safety and security by supporting the current 1/8-cent sales tax. 

Earlier this year the Southlake Crime Control and Prevention District Board called for a special election to ask voters to consider a 20-year continuance of the sales tax that supports crime control and prevention programs—including the School Resource Officer (SRO) program.

Early voting started April 24 and runs through May 2. Click here for more information.


