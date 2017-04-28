Skip to main content

Dragons Victorious at Regional Water Polo Championship

Apr 28, 2017 07:56AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Dragon Pride, Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

Last weekend, the Carroll Water Polo teams competed in the North Regional Water Polo tournament. As a result of their performance, both the Lady Dragons and Dragons will advance to the TISCA State Tournament, which will be hosted in Lewisville on May 5 and 6.  

The Lady Dragons placed first in the North Region Tournament and will play their first game against Lamar on May 5. The Dragons placed third in the tournament and will play Cy-Creek on May 5. The tournament is a double elimination style tournament and will culminate on Saturday night between 5:15 and 7 p.m.

In addition to their success as a team, 12 Dragons were selected to the All Region teams from the 240 athletes who competed.

Lady Dragons

Coach of the Year – Dan Balint (This is Coach Balint’s first year as head coach.)

MVP – Gabi Gervasi

1st team:

Sophia Torres  (Will play for Siena College in the fall)

Erin Weisert (Will play for Wagner College in the fall)

Ana Warner (Will attend NYU in the fall)

2nd team:

Jessica Nesbit

Honorable Mention:

Sydney Jones

Dragons

MVP – Zach Lowery  (Will play for Cal Baptist in the fall)

1st team:

Nate Winkler  (Will play for Gannon University in the fall)

Danny Balint (Will swim for Queens College in the fall)

Honorable Mention:

Braden Hall

Ryan Perham

Carroll Water Polo

Read This Month's Digital Issue

