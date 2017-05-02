Support the Cause, Join the Festivities at Relay For Life Southlake

May 02, 2017 07:59AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Dragon Pride, Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

Relay For Life Southlake is back—and it’s going to be better than ever. Come support the Carroll FCA Relay Team on May 6 from 4 to 10 p.m. as it relays to let cancer know that Dragons never give up. The family-friendly, festival-type event kicks off around the lake behind the Hilton Southlake Town Square. Stop by for games, grab a bite from the food trucks and experience the spectacular luminaria ceremony as the Carroll FCA Team works to “Finish The Fight!” against cancer.

Whether you join the team or donate to the team goal, every dollar helps. Over the past two years, the Carroll FCA Team has raised nearly $6,000 at both the RFL Southlake and the RFL of Northern Tarrant Country.

Click here to help support the efforts of the Carroll FCA Relay Team.