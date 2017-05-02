Skip to main content

Dragons Soar to the Top of Texas Public School Rankings

May 02, 2017 07:57AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Dragon Pride, Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

It’s always a great day to be a Dragon, but especially when there’s a new accolade to celebrate. Carroll ISD was recently recognized by Children at Risk, an education-focused nonprofit, for being home to some of the area’s top-performing schools.

Jack D. Johnson is Tarrant County’s top public elementary school, followed by Rockenbaugh at No. 3, Carroll Elementary at No. 4 and Walnut Grove at No. 5.

On the middle school level, Dawson landed at No. 2 followed by Carroll Middle at No. 3. And in the high school rankings, Carroll Senior High came in at No. 3 behind Westlake Academy and Keller High School.  

Children at Risk analyzed 457 public schools in Tarrant County, including 314 elementary schools, 94 middle schools and 49 high schools and assigned them an A through F. Schools were measured by achievement on STAAR reading and math standardized tests, student growth or improvement on standardized tests over time and college readiness.

View the full methodology of the 2017 Children at Risk Annual School Rankings, and click here for the complete list of ranked schools.

 


