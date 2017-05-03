Uber Selects Dallas-Fort Worth to Test Flying Cab System

May 03, 2017 07:52AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Photo via Uber

Look up in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a plane … it’s a flying Uber taxi! That could be the case in just a few years in Dallas-Fort Worth. The ride-sharing giant has selected the Metroplex to test urban air travel, according to reports, and hopes to test in DFW by 2020. Dallas-Fort Worth joins Dubai as one of only two test markets in the world.

Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings and Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price both support the initiative, which will be rolled out with Bell Helicopter and Hillwood.

“This is an opportunity for our city to show leaders from around the world and across industries why Dallas should be a part of building a better future for urban mobility,” said Mayor Rawlings in a press statement.

Jeff Holden, Uber’s chief product officer, said in a release, “What started as a simple question ‘why can’t I push a button and get a ride?’ has turned, for Uber, into a passionate pursuit of the pinnacle of urban mobility–the reduction of congestion and pollution from transportation, giving people their time back, freeing up real estate dedicated to parking and providing access to mobility in all corners of a city.”

With the Metroplex racing into the future, all we can say is: Hold on and enjoy the ride. What are your thoughts on flying cabs? Leave a comment below!