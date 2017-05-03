Skip to main content

Methodist Southlake Hospital Names New President

May 03, 2017

Photo via Methodist Southlake Hospital Facebook page

John W. McGreevy, CPA, FHFMA, has accepted the position of president of Methodist Southlake Hospital. McGreevy brings to the Southlake campus many years of successful experience growing strategically significant hospitals. 

McGreevy comes to Methodist Southlake after six years at Trinity Mother Frances Hospitals & Clinics in East Texas. He joined Trinity Mother Frances in August 2011 as chief executive officer of the Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital. While overseeing the construction activities that brought the freestanding heart hospital out of the ground, McGreevy led a team that earned substantial acclaim for providing high-quality patient care. The Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital was cited by Consumer Reports and The Society for Thoracic Surgeons as one of only 15 hospitals in the United States to earn top scores for both bypass & valve surgery. In 2013, McGreevy was promoted to chief executive officer of Tyler hospital operations, including oversight of Mother Frances Hospital, the system's 472-bed flagship hospital.

Immediately prior to his arrival in Tyler, McGreevy served eight years as the chief executive officer of Lubbock Heart Hospital. During his tenure in Lubbock, he successfully orchestrated the $40 million construction of a new facility and recruited a seasoned leadership team. Under his guidance, Healthgrades ranked Lubbock Heart Hospital number one in Texas and top five percent in the nation for cardiac service, with the hospital ranking in the 90th percentile nationally for patient satisfaction.

McGreevy earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. He is a certified public accountant, and member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He and his wife Teresa are both Kansas natives, have been married for 36 years and have four grown children.

