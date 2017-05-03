Best of The Brunch

BEST BRUNCH OVERALL

Prepare for your Sunday Funday to be in full force at Another Broken Egg Café. This buzzy brunch hotspot offers dozens of dishes and drinks that are worth waking up for—and then waiting in a line out the door before you actually get a taste. With nearly a third of the votes, Another Broken Egg Café won for Best Brunch Overall, followed by Old West Café and Bread Winners.

Depending on your order, Another Broken Egg Café will either kick your day into high gear or inspire you to crawl back under the covers for a nap. The menu is packed with brunch-perfect dishes ranging from waffles to burgers to, of course, a variety of egg dishes. General manager Angel Guzman says the Crabcake Benny is the local favorite. Two grilled, jumbo lump crab cakes are served on an English muffin and topped with poached eggs and Andouille-infused Hollandaise sauce. This dish alone makes the wait worth it.

Other popular options include Waffle Sliders— essentially gourmet breakfast sandwiches with Bel- giant waffles in place of the bun—and Lemon Blue- berry Goat Cheese Pancakes. This dish merges the fresh flavors of blueberry and lemon with the rich creaminess of goat cheese. It’s the stuff breakfast dreams are made of. But don’t try to replicate at home; leave it to the pros.

“Our made-to-order dishes are chef-inspired,” says Guzman. “We use the highest-quality ingredients available, whether it’s farm-fresh eggs, pure squeezed orange juice or a variety of superfoods.”

Take your brunch experience up a notch with a specialty beverage such as the Spiked Nutella Iced Latte. Cold-brew coffee, Nutella and Rum - Chata come together in a Mason jar topped off with whipped cream, a strip of crispy bacon and a beignet. Indulgent? Yes. But do you need it in your life? Also yes. “It’s a loaded treat,” Guzman says.