Best of The Brunch

May 03, 2017
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but brunch is the most important meal of the weekend. We polled readers in a two-part survey on their favorite brunch destinations, honing in on best brunch bites, beverages and atmosphere. Out of 20 area establishments, seven finalists rose to the top.
Brunching used to be reserved for special occasions—raise your Bellini if you have Mother’s Day reservations this month—but not anymore. Nearly half of survey respondents enjoy brunch every month, and one in five make it part of their regular routine. Is there anything better than a bubbly mimosa and some bacon and eggs to kick off the weekend? Seize your Saturday and Sunday mornings at one of the best spots for brunch according to Southlake Style readers.
BEST BRUNCH OVERALL
Prepare for your Sunday Funday to be in full force at Another Broken Egg Café. This buzzy brunch hotspot offers dozens of dishes and drinks that are worth waking up for—and then waiting in a line out the door before you actually get a taste. With nearly a third of the votes, Another Broken Egg Café won for Best Brunch Overall, followed by Old West Café and Bread Winners.
Depending on your order, Another Broken Egg Café will either kick your day into high gear or inspire you to crawl back under the covers for a nap. The menu is packed with brunch-perfect dishes ranging from waffles to burgers to, of course, a variety of egg dishes. General manager Angel Guzman says the Crabcake Benny is the local favorite. Two grilled, jumbo lump crab cakes are served on an English muffin and topped with poached eggs and Andouille-infused Hollandaise sauce. This dish alone makes the wait worth it.
Other popular options include Waffle Sliders— essentially gourmet breakfast sandwiches with Bel- giant waffles in place of the bun—and Lemon Blue- berry Goat Cheese Pancakes. This dish merges the fresh flavors of blueberry and lemon with the rich creaminess of goat cheese. It’s the stuff breakfast dreams are made of. But don’t try to replicate at home; leave it to the pros.
“Our made-to-order dishes are chef-inspired,” says Guzman. “We use the highest-quality ingredients available, whether it’s farm-fresh eggs, pure squeezed orange juice or a variety of superfoods.”
Take your brunch experience up a notch with a specialty beverage such as the Spiked Nutella Iced Latte. Cold-brew coffee, Nutella and Rum - Chata come together in a Mason jar topped off with whipped cream, a strip of crispy bacon and a beignet. Indulgent? Yes. But do you need it in your life? Also yes. “It’s a loaded treat,” Guzman says.
Another Broken Egg Café understands what brunch is meant to be: an opportunity to linger with family and friends over sumptuous food and drinks. Breakfast happens daily, but brunch is a special affair. When it comes to the area’s best brunch, Southlake Style readers say it doesn’t get better than Another Broken Egg Café. Rise and shine!
ANOTHER BROKEN EGG CAFÉ 410 W. SOUTHLAKE BOULEVARD, SOUTHLAKE
BEST BRUNCH BEVERAGES
There’s no denying Del Frisco’s Grille makes brunch fun, with avorful twists on brunch classics (Red Velvet Belgian Waffle with Vanilla-Spiked Cream Cheese, anyone?) and handcrafted cocktails that get the weekend party started, even if it’s only noon. In our survey, Del Frisco’s Grille garnered 26 percent of the vote for Best Beverages, with Brio Tuscan Grill and Wildwood Grill rounding out the top three restaurants in this category.
If there’s one thing people love about brunch, it’s the day drinking. Del Frisco’s Grille delivers many enticing libations, from a build-your-own Bloody Mary to a carafe of mimosas. And with summer on the horizon, there’s nothing quite like a sangria on the patio to breeze into your weekend. It’s a beverage made for sunshine sipping.
Whatever brunch beverage you choose, it’s bound to be good. “We pride ourselves on crafting our cocktails using the freshest ingredients, sourced as locally as possible,” says Gemma Brady, general manager.
Whether you prefer to drink mimosas to your heart’s content or opt for one of the restaurant’s many handcrafted cocktails, Southlake Style readers pick Del Frisco’s Grille as the place for a boozy brunch. So grab a spot on the patio, kick back with your brunch libation of choice and enjoy the buzz.
DEL FRISCO’S GRILLE 1200 E. SOUTHLAKE BOULEVARD, SOUTHLAKE
BEST ATMOSPHERE
Brio Tuscan Grille is everything a brunch restaurant should be. Its menu is clever and inspired, and the entire space is elegant and comfortable, with ample seating indoors and outdoors. The restaurant is also prominently situated in the heart of Town Square. With a gorgeous patio overlooking the fountains, it’s ideal for brunching al fresco. With 25 percent of the vote, Brio won for Best Atmosphere, with Del Frisco’s Grille and Wildwood Grill ranking second and third, respectively.
Brio is sophisticated but also has a relaxed vibe that’s essential to a good brunch. Here, guests can linger over a Bloody Mary pitcher while enjoying something sweet or savory from the sizeable brunch menu.
“We want people to feel relaxed when they’re here,” says manager Mor- gan Page. “We want it to be an enjoy- able experience from start to nish. We work very hard to create the right ambiance—from the music level to the décor—so guests can have a great experience.”
Your brunch bunch will certainly enjoy the meal indoors, but the patio is the place to be at Brio Tuscan Grille. It’s a prime spot for people watching over a pitcher of Sangria Rosa and an order of Beef Carpacio.
BRIO TUSCAN GRILLE 1431 PLAZA PLACE, SOUTHLAKE
MOST UNIQUE BRUNCH FARE
When a standard short stack just won’t do, make your way to Malai Kitchen. The Vietnamese/Thai restaurant in Park Village offers brunch staples reimagined in the best possible way, plus a slew of globally inspired dishes you didn’t even know you could order for brunch. With 24 percent of the vote, the restaurant won for Most Unique Brunch Fare, followed by Another Broken Egg Café in second and Bread Winners in third.
Malai Kitchen aims to entice with a taste of something off the beaten brunch path. “We believe people’s palates are changing, and they’re interested in something different,” says owner Yasmin Wages. “We want people to be more willing to step outside their boundaries and try something new.”
Brunchers particularly enjoy the Thai Eggs Benedict (coconut biscuits heaped with spinach, Thai basil, shrimp and poached eggs). The Egg Congee, which happens to be one of the world’s most popular break- fast dishes, is another authentic offering at Malai Kitchen. “It’s similar to a savory rice porridge,” Wages explains. “It’s a nutritious way to start the day.”
If the usual brunch fare puts you to sleep, Malai Kitchen will wake you right up. And who knows—you just might find yourself craving Hoi An Hash or Pho Bo to start your day.
MALAI KITCHEN 1161 E. SOUTHLAKE BOULEVARD
