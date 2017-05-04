Salt Lick BBQ to Open in Grapevine Next Year

May 04, 2017 08:02AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Photo via Salt Lick BBQ Facebook page

Grapevine will soon be home to one of the Lone Star State’s most revered barbecue joints. Construction on Salt Lick BBQ, a Hill Country icon, is scheduled to begin in the fall with completion expected in late 2018.

The 10,000-square-foot restaurant will be situated on 10 wooded acres near Kubota Tractor’s new headquarters. The establishment will include indoor and outdoor seating as well as a specialty wine and beer bar.

“We have searched the Metroplex the last 10 years for a site where the look and feel of the place would remind us of the Hill Country,” said Scott Roberts, Salt Lick’s owner, in a press release.

Visit SaltLickBBQ.com for more information.



