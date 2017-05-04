Meet Me in Bermuda
May 04, 2017 07:57AM, Published by Pamela Hammonds, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure
Mother's Day Help-Create Events
Celebrate Mother’s Day with fire and flames at Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery. Show your lov...
Do you need to plan a day out with your toddler but are looking for something engaging and enter...
City of Arlington Parks Dept presents: Food Truck Fridays
The good times and great food are rolling into Arlington, Texas once again for Spring 2017! The A...
Kendra Gives Back to Carroll Education Foundation
Enjoy sips, sweets & jewels from 5pm-8pm. 20% of all purchases go back to CEF!
Disney's The Lion King Experience
ACTING STUDIO PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS Disney's The Lion King Experience! Directed by Erica Pet...
Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...
ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH
Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...
A new musical written by and starring Country Music Legend Larry Gatlin. April 28 – May 7, 2017 ...
Kiwanis 10th Anniversary Race for Kids 5 K
Celebrate a Decade of Giving with Carroll Education Foundation Southlake Kiwanis is a non prof...
Join Southlake Kiwanis to celebrate their Decade of Giving to kids. Sponsorships are available at...
This unique stationary cycling experience is designed to help us continue our fight to reduce hea...
Join us for a free yoga class led by Urban Vybe! Athleta - Southlake Town Square Saturday, May ...
Slow Flow with Joseph Stingley
THe power of slow flow is a yoga workshop that allows you to get deeper in your yoga practice. Th...
An all-new show that is perfect for short attention spans and the wee ones! This is a simple stor...
This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can enj...
Triple Crown Affair at Lone Star Park
Lavish buffet, complimentary wine and beer, live & silent auctions Live racing with simulcast ...
"A Taste of Art" hosted by Grapevine Art Dealers Association
Celebrating Grapevine’s artistic offerings and member galleries, the Grapevine Art Dealers Associ...
Beauty in Bloom at the 2017 Southlake Garden Tour
This spring, the Southlake Perennial Garden Society invites the community to savor the splendors ...
Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Family Concert
The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is coming to Southlake to host a concert for the entire family!...
Join us for this special yoga class for mothers and daughters. Partner poses, games and more as w...
It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.
FlyKids Yoga Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
FlyKids Yoga, Southlake’s only yoga studio for children of all ages, will hold its Ribbon Cutting...
Join Executive Medicine of Texas as we continue our FREE community health and wellness lecture se...
It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.
"Thursdays in May" Community Nights: Chick-fil-A Night
Come out and support Mansfield ISD's second annual Back-to-School Bash with Thursdays in May Comm...
Symphony Arlington Presents Antonio Di Cristofano, piano
Join Symphony Arlington for a spectacular Season Finale featuring Italian pianist, Antonio Di Cri...
