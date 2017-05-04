Meet Me in Bermuda

May 04, 2017 07:57AM, Published by Pamela Hammonds, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure





With the summer travel season officially upon us, it’s time to jet away to a new locale. If you happen to love the water, the sapphire sea that surrounds the islands of Bermuda beckon. Composed of 181 small islands, Bermuda is only 22 miles long and one mile wide. It doesn’t take long to explore the island, but for a perfectly planned trip, you’ll want to stay in close proximity to your ideal activities and excursions.





Southampton Parish



The not-to-be-missed 35th America’s Cup takes place in Bermuda May 26 through June 27, and many of the luxury hotels offer special packages that include accommodations and tickets to watch the worldwide sailing event—including the Fairmont Southampton. The Southampton Parish makes up the majority of Bermuda’s West End, and this is where you’ll find the Fairmont luxury beach resort.





In close proximity to the start and finish lines of America’s Cup, the Fairmont Southampton is 100 acres of pink-sand beaches, coconut palm trees and this-is-what-I’ve-been-dreaming-of spots to relax and take in the ocean breezes. Featuring nearly 600 accommodations, including 11 signature suites, 23 one- and two-bedroom suites, and two penthouse suites, the Four Diamond Award-winning resort offers plenty of choices. The resort even throws in a private balcony and marble bathroom in every room.





Within the grounds of the Fairmont Southampton is the Turtle Hill Golf Club, highlighted by an 18-hole, par-54, 2,864-yard course. With plenty of bunkers and water hazards—not to mention coastal winds—it can be a challenging course. However, that’s what makes golf a sport, right? Another point of interest at Turtle Hill is FootGolf, and it is played just as it sounds. The point is to kick your way throughout the course using a soccer ball and wider holes. Fairmont.com





Points of Interest

The 35th America’s Cup will begin and end in Bermuda’s Great Sound, a cove of sorts created by the natural hook shape on the West End. The America’s Cup contest was first held in 1851 and is the oldest trophy in international sport—even older than the modern Olympics! This is the first time Bermuda will be hosting the event, which features initial qualifying races, followed by challenger finals and then super regattas. The events will take place over the course of a month, coming to a close June 27. Located in Bermuda’s famous Royal Naval Dockyard, the official America’s Cup Village will feature all the team bases, a pit row, food and beverage, entertainment and concerts.





When your eyes aren’t glued to the races in front of you, the Royal Naval Dockyard is the most visited tourism site in Bermuda. As fitting of a 150-year-old British Navy homestead, the Royal Naval Dockyard is first and foremost the home of the National Museum of Bermuda and is filled with artifacts and artwork that document the island’s maritime history. Also on premises are shops and craft markets, a place to watch and swim with dolphins, and Snorkel Park, where watersports for the whole family abound.





Also a popular hub for tourists, but not as crowded, the Gibbs Hill Lighthouse offers some of the most spectacular views of Bermuda. The 185-step, cast iron beacon has been guiding ships safely to, from and around Bermuda since 1846. While there, enjoy a meal at the Dining Room, a restaurant boasting outdoor casual dining in an intimate setting—in other words, it’s romantic. GoToBermuda.com, BermudaLighthouse.com





What’s on the Menu?

Many restaurants offering fine dining in Bermuda are on the premises of resorts and hotels. For instance, Ascots is located at the Royal Palms Hotel, a small boutique hotel located a few miles outside the city of Hamilton in the Central region of Bermuda. For more than 20 years, owners Edmund Smith (also the executive chef) and Angelo Armano have been providing guests with dishes inspired by European flavors known as Progressive Continental Mediterranean. Barbury Duck (oven-roasted breast and panko-crusted confit duck thigh, rested on a slow braised sherry vinegar red cabbage with roasted pancetta) is just one of the many favorites on the dinner menu. The restaurant also boasts an extensive wine selection. Ascots.bm





For more authentic Bermuda seafood, head to The Lobster Pot Restaurant and Boathouse Bar. With a 40-year history of providing guests with seafood specialties, fresh fish and flown-in Maine lobster, the restaurant offers an eclectic mix of flavors. Try the fish of the day served Neptune style, pan-fried and topped with sautéed onions and bananas. But save room for dessert! Eleven menu items are devoted entirely to your sweet tooth. LobsterPot.bm



