Dragon Baseball Faces Plano in Bi-District Playoffs

The heat is on Friday night when Carroll Baseball, the District 5-6A champion, faces Plano in a Class 6A Region I Bi-District playoff series. The series kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. at Plano Prestonwood Christian (6801 W. Park Boulevard).

Plano was the fourth-place team in District 6-6A. Game 2 will be played at 3 p.m. Saturday at Prestonwood and Game 3 (if necessary) would follow 30 minutes later.

The winner of this series faces the winner of Waco Midway vs. Irving Nimitz next week in the area round. Carroll finished the regular season last Friday with 4-3 extra-inning loss to Hebron. The Dragons are 22-9-1 and went 11-3 in district.

Arkansas signee Kole Ramage, who has two previous years of playoff starting experience, leads the Dragons on the mound.

Carroll (22-9-1) vs. Plano (16-16) – Bi-District Playoff Series

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday, Graham Field, Prestonwood Christian

Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday, Graham Field, Prestonwood Christian

Game 3: (if necessary) 30 minutes later