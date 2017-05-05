Southlake’s Green Lacrosse Team Clinches Playoff Victory
May 05, 2017 07:56AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today, City+School
The Southlake Green
lacrosse team played hard all season long and topped it all off with a city
championship last month. The team of fifth and sixth graders made it to the
playoffs, beating out Frisco, McKinney, Keller, Highland Park and other local
teams. In the last seconds of the final game, the Green Team secured the win. "We are super proud of these boys," says coach Matt
Manero.