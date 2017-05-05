Southlake’s Green Lacrosse Team Clinches Playoff Victory

Kiwanis 10th Anniversary Race for Kids 5 K 05/06/2017 06:30AM — 10:00AM Celebrate a Decade of Giving with Carroll Education Foundation Southlake Kiwanis is a non prof...

Kiwanis RUN 4 KIDS - 10th Anniversary 5K 05/06/2017 07:30AM — 09:00AM Join Southlake Kiwanis to celebrate their Decade of Giving to kids. Sponsorships are available at...

CycleNation - Dallas 05/06/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM This unique stationary cycling experience is designed to help us continue our fight to reduce hea...

Urban Vybe Yoga at Athleta 05/06/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM Join us for a free yoga class led by Urban Vybe! Athleta - Southlake Town Square Saturday, May ...

Blue 05/06/2017 11:00AM Do you need to plan a day out with your toddler but are looking for something engaging and enter...

Slow Flow with Joseph Stingley 05/06/2017 01:00PM — 03:30PM THe power of slow flow is a yoga workshop that allows you to get deeper in your yoga practice. Th...

BLUE 05/06/2017 01:30PM An all-new show that is perfect for short attention spans and the wee ones! This is a simple stor...

ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH 05/06/2017 01:30PM Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

James and The Giant Peach 05/06/2017 01:30PM This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can enj...

Triple Crown Affair at Lone Star Park 05/06/2017 02:00PM — 06:00PM Lavish buffet, complimentary wine and beer, live & silent auctions Live racing with simulcast ...

BLUE 05/06/2017 04:30PM An all-new show that is perfect for short attention spans and the wee ones! This is a simple stor...

ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH 05/06/2017 04:30PM Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

Taste of Art 05/06/2017 05:00PM — 09:00PM Celebrating Grapevine’s artistic offerings and member galleries, the Grapevine Art Dealers Associ...

Mayfest 05/06/2017 06:00PM Covering 33 acres of the finest green space in downtown Fort Worth, Mayfest offers something for...

Disney's The Lion King Experience 05/06/2017 07:00PM ACTING STUDIO PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS Disney's The Lion King Experience! Directed by Erica Pet...