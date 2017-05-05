Skip to main content

Let’s Get Social: New Happy Hour at Cambria’s Social Circle Bistro

May 05, 2017 03:31PM, Published by Dia, Categories: Eat+Drink, Today, City+School

Kick-off summer with a seasonal craft cocktail and chipotle BBQ short rib sliders at Social Circle™Bistro, located inside the Cambria® hotel & suites Southlake DFW North, which launched its happy hour menu May 1. Available every Sunday through Thursday from 5:00PM-7:00PM, the happy hour menu features a selection of popular items – including burgers, wings, salads and shareable appetizers – for $5.00 each. Happy hour would not be complete without beverages and Social Circle is also offering local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails for $5 each.  

According to Director of Sales and Marketing Lindsey Snell, Social Circle is the ideal place to unwind and unplug – or plug-in if you prefer, via the many USB ports and complimentary wi-fi.

“We want to get to know the local community and what better way to do that than with a beer and burger? This is our way of extending an invitation for local residents to stop in and see what we’re all about, or meet friends and business associates after work,” explained Snell.

Open daily for breakfast and dinner to hotel guests and the public, Social Circle offers a well-curated menu of American classics and local specialties, dubbed “comfort food with a twist.” Staples that guests can find at every Cambria include orecchiette + jalapeno shrimp pasta, seared flat iron steak, and the CAMBRiA American Angus burger. In addition, the Southlake menu has been customized with Texas-style specialties, including chicken fried steak, slow cooked beef short rib, catfish and chips, the Tex-Mex Angus burger, and Texas Benedict featuring a jalapeno cheese sauce. 

Located in the hotel lobby, Social Circle features an open dining room and horseshoe-shaped bar. Multiple seating areas accommodate groups and solo guest – including a family-style dining table that seats up to 14, plus a combination of two- and four-top tables, highboy tables, banquettes, and booths with individual flat screen televisions. 

Cambria Southlake is located at 2104 E. State Highway 114 at Kimball Avenue. For more information, call 817-329-1010 or visit www.cambriasouthlakedfw.com.

