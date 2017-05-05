Shelter Pet of the Month

May 05, 2017 03:45PM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: In Print, Today, City+School

FEMALE

DOMESTIC SHORT HAIR

1.5 YEARS OLD

FAVORITE ACTIVITY:

Frankie has some moves, and she loves to show them off— whether she’s spinning, jumping or rolling over.

PERSONALITY AT A GLIMPSE:

A little bit sassy but mostly sweet, this kitty loves to play and hone her gymnastics skills.

IDEAL HOME:

Frankie will fit right in with other pets, but she’ll need a little time to get used to them.





LOCAL ANIMAL ADOPTION CENTERS | A FEW NEARBY PLACES TO MEET a furry friend



HUMANE SOCIETY OF NORTH TEXAS | 363 Keller Parkway, Keller

HSNT KELLER REGIONAL ADOPTION CENTER | 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS ANIMAL ADOPTION & RESCUE CENTER | 7301 Iron Horse Boulevard, North Richland Hills

GRAPEVINE ANIMAL SHELTER AND ADOPTION CENTER | 500 Shady Brook Drive, Grapevine