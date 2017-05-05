Shelter Pet of the Month
May 05, 2017 03:45PM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: In Print, Today, City+School
FEMALE
DOMESTIC SHORT HAIR
1.5 YEARS OLD
FAVORITE ACTIVITY:
Frankie has some moves, and she loves to show them off— whether she’s spinning, jumping or rolling over.
PERSONALITY AT A GLIMPSE:
A little bit sassy but mostly sweet, this kitty loves to play and hone her gymnastics skills.
IDEAL HOME:
Frankie will fit right in with other pets, but she’ll need a little time to get used to them.
LOCAL ANIMAL ADOPTION CENTERS | A FEW NEARBY PLACES TO MEET a furry friend
HUMANE SOCIETY OF NORTH TEXAS | 363 Keller Parkway, Keller
HSNT KELLER REGIONAL ADOPTION CENTER | 330 Rufe Snow Drive, Keller
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS ANIMAL ADOPTION & RESCUE CENTER | 7301 Iron Horse Boulevard, North Richland Hills
GRAPEVINE ANIMAL SHELTER AND ADOPTION CENTER | 500 Shady Brook Drive, Grapevine