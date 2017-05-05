Five Minutes with.....Rob Matwick

MY EARLIEST BASEBALL MEMORY: is walking onto Forbes Field [former home of the Pittsburgh Pirates]. I remember the chalk line and how green the grass was.

WHAT I FIND MOST INTERESTING ABOUT BASEBALL: is that, fundamentally, the game itself hasn’t changed much.

It’s been played for more than 100 years, and it has been consistent. I’ve always loved the game.

IN A NUTSHELL, MY JOB IS TO: take care of the building and make sure guests have an outstanding experience, from the time they pull into the parking lot to when they get back in their cars.

MY CAREER IN MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL BEGAN WHEN: I got a call out of the blue in 1985 by Dick Wagner, who had just been named the president and GM of the Houston Astros. I had been recommended to him for a job he thought I might be interested in. I’ve worked in Major League Baseball ever since.

I GOT MY START WITH THE RANGERS WHEN: Nolan Ryan contacted me about

a potential job opportunity. He had just been named president of the Rangers and was looking to put his staff together. I’ve known Nolan since 1985, and the idea of working side by side with him intrigued me. I came here in June 2008. I’m blessed to be part of the game for as long as I have been.

A CAREER HIGHLIGHT FOR ME: was when I was with the Astros the rst time they went to the World Series in 2005. I was also with the Rangers the rst time they went to the World Series in 2010 and again in 2011. It’s cool that I was with both franchises for their rst World