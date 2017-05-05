A Summer to Remember: Cooperstown Bound

But this year, it’s also the beginning of some- thing bigger ... whether it’s a deeper interest in the sport, a greater understanding for others and sometimes, even an unexpected friendship. That’s because this year marks a connection with players with special needs—Sam Kline and Wyatt Kwentus have been invited to join the team as they practice, play, and well, eat plenty of pizza (as Dragon Dreamers coaches David Ciccone and Dave Gamache can attest) while bonding as a team headed for Cooperstown this July. And it began, once again, with a little inspiration from the late Coach Lou Presutti himself.

“It’s the last year of Little League,” Michele explains. “A lot of kids after age 12 don’t con- tinue with baseball because it gets really serious and competitive. It’s kind of the last hoorah for these kids.”

For the past decade, hundreds of baseball teams have traveled to Cooperstown to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime week where they truly experi- ence what it’s like to be a Major League Baseball player. They live on campus, do their laundry onsite, and of course, play ball on the iconic elds where baseball began. The only catch? Players must be 12 years old or younger.

“Coach Lou was here for the opening day of the Miracle League of Southlake in 2015,” says John Slocum, secretary of the Southlake Dragon Dreamers. Slocum played a key role in the development and successful launch of the city’s league, and knew its players were destined for Cooper- stown. It just took a little teamwork.

“In his speech, Lou indicated that he wanted to develop a relationship between Cooperstown and Southlake,” Slocum explains. “We got in touch with [Southlake mayor] Laura Hill, drew up some guidelines and estab- lished a relationship between five groups: the Miracle League of Southlake, Southlake Baseball Association, City of Southlake, Southlake Carroll School Board and Cooperstown. The ve groups agreed to work together to put a program in place where kids with special needs were involved.”

Now, two years later, the hard work is paying off. Kline and Kwentus have already made a great impact on the Dragon Dreamers, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, Coach Ciccone says this kind of open spirit was one of the quali cations for being chosen for his 12U team.

“We looked at their attitudes, their personalities, their willingness to learn,” explains Coach Ciccone of the tryouts. “And a critical part was buying into the understanding of what the team was all about. It’s more than just playing baseball. We told the parents we’re going to be buddies with the Miracle League.”

The result was a group of kids—both boys and girls—as passionate about the sport of baseball as about growing as people. Southlake mom Lisa DeBord has already seen the impact the program has made in her son Walker’s life, striking up new friendships along the way. When given the choice to play for a variety of established teams in the area after his Triple A/ Majors team disbanded, he chose the Southlake Dragon Dreamers because of its Miracle League connection.