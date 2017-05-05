Just outside the bubble is Old West Café, a family-friendly outpost so beloved for break- fast and brunch that it won the top spot in two categories in our Readers’ Choice survey: Best Savory Items and Best Menu Variety. A quarter of readers picked Old West Café for its savory brunch offerings, followed by Another Broken Egg Café and Bread Winners, respectively.

Loyal patrons can’t get enough of the down-home cooking and solidly good food, from the Panhandlers (the restaurant’s layered skillet breakfast) to the Sinkers ’n Slip- pers (slang for biscuits and gravy). Old West Café puts heart and soul into every dish and people know it, as evidenced by the packed parking lot, consistently long wait every weekend and a near-perfect 4.5-star review on Yelp.

The restaurant prides itself on serving clas- sic American favorites in a no-fuss, relaxed setting. If you’re feeding out-of-towners and want to give them a taste of Texas, this is the place to go. It’s hard to get more Lone Star State than a forkful of egg, jalapeño, chorizo and pepper-jack cheese in the Spicy Panhandler.

Other popular savory items include biscuits and gravy (the restaurant offers a half dozen mouthwatering variations), as well as OWC Cowboy Hats—eggs Benedict with a unique twist. Regulars also favor Old West Café’s plate-sized omelets, which are made with three eggs and plenty of cheese, veggies and meats. It’s enough food to share, but we doubt you’ll want to.

Whatever you crave to break the fast, this local favorite has you covered. Old West Café won for Best Variety with 30 percent of the vote. Bread Winners followed in second place and Another Broken Egg Café landed in third.

Brunch’s most important decision is savory or sweet, and at Old West Café, the choice is entirely up to you. The menu covers all the breakfast bases, from sandwiches and grits to pancakes, French toast, and fruit and yogurt parfaits. Kick off your day with some- thing hearty or indulge in something sweet— Southlake Style readers know they’ll always rustle up a good meal at Old West Café.

OLD WEST CAFÉ 600 W. NORTHWEST HIGHWAY GRAPEVINE

