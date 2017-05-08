Skip to main content

2017 Art in the Square Delights Despite Windy Weather

May 08, 2017 08:07AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

The unpredictable Texas weather may have challenged the 2017 Art in the Square, but it didn’t dampen the spirits of 600 volunteers, 160 professional artists, 100 youth artists and more than 100 sponsors. A steady flow of people came out to “color their world” with an artistic palette of artists and performers.

The artists praised the Southlake Women’s Club for running an outstanding festival with polite, caring and professional volunteers. Not only were sales great, but the event was fun for all who attended.

Professional and youth artists received recognition for superior art, with Rodgers Naylor selected by the public as the 2017 People’s Choice winner. Awards of Distinction went to Erin Hanson, Steven Graber, Dennis Rhoades, Aileen Frick and Sam Jones IV. If you missed viewing their art this year, look for them in 2018. George Raab, Gregory Strachov, Dominique Samyn, Lyn Sedlak-Ford, Michael Mckee and Tanya Kirouac also received recognition in the Juror’s Award Category.

One of the goals of Art in the Square is to encourage aspiring talented high school artists to follow their passion for art. More than 300 students submitted their work for jurying. Gracemarie Connell, a 10th grader from Grapevine Faith Christian, received the grand prize: the Lone Star Award. Claire Litsey (homeschooled) received second place and Olivia Mitchell (Keller High School) received third place. Judges awarded Honorable Mention to Shawn Carter, Carroll Senior High School, Sophia Croatti and Audrey Horn, Keller High School and McKenna Michael, Grapevine Faith Christian School.

