Dragon Water Polo Wins Team, Individual Awards at State Championship

FlyKids Yoga Ribbon Cutting Ceremony 05/09/2017 04:30PM — 05:30PM FlyKids Yoga, Southlake’s only yoga studio for children of all ages, will hold its Ribbon Cutting...

Live Well Lecture Series. 05/09/2017 05:30PM — 07:00PM Join Executive Medicine of Texas as we continue our FREE community health and wellness lecture se...

"Thursdays in May" Community Nights: Chick-fil-A Night 05/11/2017 04:00PM — 09:00PM Come out and support Mansfield ISD's second annual Back-to-School Bash with Thursdays in May Comm...

Symphony Arlington Presents Antonio Di Cristofano, piano 05/11/2017 07:30PM — 10:00PM Join Symphony Arlington for a spectacular Season Finale featuring Italian pianist, Antonio Di Cri...

City of Arlington Parks Dept presents: Food Truck Fridays 05/12/2017 11:00AM — 02:00PM The good times and great food are rolling into Arlington, Texas once again for Spring 2017! The A...

James and the Giant Peach 05/12/2017 04:30PM This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can en...

PARTY ON! 05/12/2017 07:00PM — 10:30PM Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

Pinkalicious! 05/12/2017 07:00PM Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes. YUM! Her parents keep warning her but she simply c...

Pinkalicious 05/12/2017 07:00PM Prepare to be tickled, well, pink, at Carroll Theatre’s upcoming show, Pinkalicious. This charmin...

Mimosa Run 05/13/2017 07:00AM A cool glass of bubbly and a spicy breakfast burrito is a tasty reward for running in the Texas h...

Mansfield Farmers Market 05/13/2017 08:00AM — 01:00PM In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

Mothers + Daughters Namaste Together 05/13/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM Join us for a free Mommy-Daughter yoga class led by The Yoga Retreat! Bring your mat, water and a...

Pinkalicious! The Musical 05/13/2017 01:00PM Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes. YUM! Her parents keep warning her but she simply c...

ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH 05/13/2017 01:30PM Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

James and The Giant Peach 05/13/2017 01:30PM This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can enj...

ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH 05/13/2017 04:30PM Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

James and the Giant Peach 05/13/2017 04:30PM This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can en...

Pinkalicious! The Musical 05/13/2017 05:00PM Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes. YUM! Her parents keep warning her but she simply c...

Southlake Community Band 05/13/2017 08:00PM — 09:30PM WHO: Southlake Community Band, Variety Wind Ensemble WHAT: MasterWorks Concert Series ...

LCSO Presents Antonio Di Cristofano, piano 05/13/2017 08:00PM — 10:30PM Join the LCSO for a spectacular Season Finale featuring Italian pianist, Antonio Di Cristofano, p...

ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH 05/14/2017 01:30PM Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

James and The Giant Peach 05/14/2017 01:30PM This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can enj...

ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH 05/14/2017 04:30PM Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

2nd Sunday Jazz Jam - No admission charged 05/14/2017 05:00PM — 07:00PM If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glass...

Into the Woods 05/16/2017 07:30PM Let’s go “Into The Woods” to see a harmless baker, a clever witch, a maiden who does not love the...

"Thursdays in May" Community Nights: McDonald's Night 05/18/2017 04:00PM — 09:00PM Come out and support Mansfield ISD's second annual Back-to-School Bash with Thursdays in May Comm...

City of Arlington Parks Dept presents: Food Truck Fridays 05/19/2017 11:00AM — 02:00PM The good times and great food are rolling into Arlington, Texas once again for Spring 2017! The A...

Wildflower Arts & Music Festival 05/19/2017 11:00AM Ebby’s 190 – Richardson, Campbell-Coit, Preston Plano Parkway and Preston Keller offices are g...

James and the Giant Peach 05/19/2017 04:30PM This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can en...

Main Street Fest 05/19/2017 05:00PM Shopping from artisan and marketplace vendors in Historic Downtown Grapevine is just one of the m...

PARTY ON! 05/19/2017 07:00PM — 10:30PM Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

Alice in Wonderland 05/19/2017 07:00PM A story about a white rabbit with a stopwatch, a cat who loves to smile and a little girl who fa...

Honor Connor 5K and Smile Mile 05/20/2017 07:00AM Frowning is impossible at the Honor Connor 5K and Smile Mile, which claims to be “the happiest 5K...

Mansfield Farmers Market 05/20/2017 08:00AM — 01:00PM In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

Live, Love, Young Life 5K and Fun Run 05/20/2017 08:30AM Head to Dragon Stadium on May 20 at 8:30 a.m. for the Southlake Young Life 5K and Fun Run! The pu...

Bark in the Park & Kidfish 05/20/2017 09:00AM Saturday, May 20th at Sonora Park Join us as we celebrate the outdoors, our furry family memb...

Urban Vybe Yoga at Athleta Southlake 05/20/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM Grab your mat, water and a friend for a free yoga class led by Urban Vybe! Register for class at

Wildflower Arts & Music Festival 05/20/2017 11:00AM Ebby’s 190 – Richardson, Campbell-Coit, Preston Plano Parkway and Preston Keller offices are g...

ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH 05/20/2017 01:30PM Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

James and The Giant Peach 05/20/2017 01:30PM This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can enj...

ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH 05/20/2017 04:30PM Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

James and the Giant Peach 05/20/2017 04:30PM This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can en...

Main Street Fest 05/20/2017 05:00PM Shopping from artisan and marketplace vendors in Historic Downtown Grapevine is just one of the m...

INAUGURAL LINKS JAZZ & BLUES FEST FEATURING KIRK WHALUM 05/20/2017 06:00PM — 12:00AM Sound the horns! The Fort Worth (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated presents its first Links ...

Alice in Wonderland 05/20/2017 07:00PM A story about a white rabbit with a stopwatch, a cat who loves to smile and a little girl who fa...

TRI Fort Worth Triathlon & Half-Triathlon 05/21/2017 06:30AM — 11:55PM The City of Fort Worth is excited to announce Tri Fort Worth, an Inaugural event not to be missed...

James and The Giant Peach 05/21/2017 01:30PM This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can enj...

2nd Sunday Jazz Jam - all welcome - no charge 05/21/2017 05:00PM — 07:00PM If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glas...

2nd Sunday Jazz Jam - all welcome - no charge 05/21/2017 05:00PM — 07:00PM If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glas...

Julianne and Derek Hough: Move Beyond 05/21/2017 07:00PM Dancing, glitter, loud music, flashing lights and the dance world’s most talented brother-and-si...

Train, Natasha Bedingfield and O.A.R. 05/21/2017 07:00PM Train, known for their chart-topping “Hey Soul Sister,” comes to Dallas with opening acts Natasha...

Dean and Deluca Invitational 05/22/2017 12:00AM Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

Dean and Deluca Invitational 05/23/2017 12:00AM Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

Cyclin' with the Mayor: Lone Star/Campion Trail Ride 05/23/2017 06:00PM Join Mayor Ron Jensen for the 2017 Cyclin' with the Mayor series of community bike rides. Tues...