Carroll ISD Voters Approve $208 Million Bond

On Saturday, May 6, the community answered the call to vote for excellence. Carroll ISD’s $208 million bond proposition passed 64 percent (2,406 votes) to 36 percent (1,370). The final voting results from Tarrant County are unofficial until the CISD Trustees canvas the election results at the May 15 Board meeting. This was a single-proposition bond election, and the first bond election for Carroll ISD since 2009.

During early voting, the bond proposition was passing 66 percent to 34 percent and included 2,691 voters.

The bond package includes classroom additions for each elementary school, a 700-seat performing arts center for band and choir at Carroll Senior High School and renovations to existing facilities. It also includes maintenance projects district-wide, new school buses and maintenance vehicles, technology infrastructure, teaching tools and student devices, surveillance cameras and key-swipe entry pads, field turf, band instruments and more.

“I’m proud of the work of our committee,” said Superintendent David J. Faltys. “This process started more than two years ago with the work of the Strategic Planning Committee, followed by a facility assessment by the Capital Needs Planning Committee. The vote confirms the work and recommendations put forth by these citizen committees. Our work is just beginning and we look forward to completing projects for our students.”

A citizen Bond Advisory Committee will soon be formed and projects are expected to begin this summer.

Visit CarrollBudget.com for more information.




