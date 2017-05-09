Skip to main content

Carroll ISD Voters Approve $208 Million Bond

May 09, 2017 09:15AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

On Saturday, May 6, the community answered the call to vote for excellence. Carroll ISD’s $208 million bond proposition passed 64 percent (2,406 votes) to 36 percent (1,370). The final voting results from Tarrant County are unofficial until the CISD Trustees canvas the election results at the May 15 Board meeting. This was a single-proposition bond election, and the first bond election for Carroll ISD since 2009.

During early voting, the bond proposition was passing 66 percent to 34 percent and included 2,691 voters.

The bond package includes classroom additions for each elementary school, a 700-seat performing arts center for band and choir at Carroll Senior High School and renovations to existing facilities. It also includes maintenance projects district-wide, new school buses and maintenance vehicles, technology infrastructure, teaching tools and student devices, surveillance cameras and key-swipe entry pads, field turf, band instruments and more.

“I’m proud of the work of our committee,” said Superintendent David J. Faltys. “This process started more than two years ago with the work of the Strategic Planning Committee, followed by a facility assessment by the Capital Needs Planning Committee. The vote confirms the work and recommendations put forth by these citizen committees. Our work is just beginning and we look forward to completing projects for our students.” 

A citizen Bond Advisory Committee will soon be formed and projects are expected to begin this summer.

Visit CarrollBudget.com for more information.

 


Carroll ISD bond

  • FlyKids Yoga Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    05/09/2017
    04:30PM — 05:30PM

    FlyKids Yoga, Southlake’s only yoga studio for children of all ages, will hold its Ribbon Cutting...

  • Live Well Lecture Series.

    05/09/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Join Executive Medicine of Texas as we continue our FREE community health and wellness lecture se...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • City of Arlington Parks Dept presents: Food Truck Fridays

    05/12/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    The good times and great food are rolling into Arlington, Texas once again for Spring 2017! The A...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    05/12/2017
    04:30PM

    This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can en...

  • PARTY ON!

    05/12/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Pinkalicious!

    05/12/2017
    07:00PM

    Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes. YUM! Her parents keep warning her but she simply c...

  • Pinkalicious

    05/12/2017
    07:00PM

    Prepare to be tickled, well, pink, at Carroll Theatre’s upcoming show, Pinkalicious. This charmin...

  • Mimosa Run

    05/13/2017
    07:00AM

    A cool glass of bubbly and a spicy breakfast burrito is a tasty reward for running in the Texas h...

  • Mansfield Farmers Market

    05/13/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

  • Mothers + Daughters Namaste Together

    05/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    Join us for a free Mommy-Daughter yoga class led by The Yoga Retreat! Bring your mat, water and a...

  • Pinkalicious! The Musical

    05/13/2017
    01:00PM

    Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes. YUM! Her parents keep warning her but she simply c...

  • ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

    05/13/2017
    01:30PM

    Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

  • James and The Giant Peach

    05/13/2017
    01:30PM

    This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can enj...

  • ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

    05/13/2017
    04:30PM

    Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    05/13/2017
    04:30PM

    This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can en...

  • Pinkalicious! The Musical

    05/13/2017
    05:00PM

    Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes. YUM! Her parents keep warning her but she simply c...

  • Southlake Community Band

    05/13/2017
    08:00PM — 09:30PM

    WHO: Southlake Community Band, Variety Wind Ensemble WHAT: MasterWorks Concert Series ...

  • LCSO Presents Antonio Di Cristofano, piano

    05/13/2017
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join the LCSO for a spectacular Season Finale featuring Italian pianist, Antonio Di Cristofano, p...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style