A Palate-Pleasing Party

Crave something sweet? Hungry for a good time? Reward your taste buds with Taste Addison, a tantalizing three-day food, music and entertainment festival. Participating restaurants will serve fare including Tex-Mex, barbecue, sushi, burgers,

Chinese, Brazilian, American, pizza, Italian and more. So basically, every type of food you could possibly crave is here in one place. Billed as a time to enjoy “the best food and avor with a healthy side of jam,” the event also features live music every day. Vanilla Ice will take a break from renovating houses to headline on Friday, Gary Allen and Granger Smith are the top names on Saturday and tribute bands will nish out the event on Sunday with plenty of tunes you love to sing along to. When you are stuffed to the brim, check out the vendors at the Marketplace, cheer on your kids as they enjoy carnival games and rides, and catch various chefs demonstrating world-class meals you can try at home.

The annual Taste Addison festival is designed to show- case the best food in town. With more than 180 restau- rants in the 4.4-mile town, there is something to please every palate. Tickets are $20 for adults, free for kids and free on Sunday for all ages, so it’s the perfect excuse for Sunday Funday with the family. Calling all foodies, picky eaters and anyone who simply enjoys a good meal: Taste Addison is a fun way to try new things, relax with friends and family, and dance along to catchy music all week- end. The hardest decision you will have to make is which booth to hit first.

