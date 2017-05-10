Skip to main content

A Palate-Pleasing Party

May 10, 2017 01:51PM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: Eat+Drink, In Print, Today

Crave something sweet? Hungry for a good time? Reward your taste buds with Taste Addison, a tantalizing three-day food, music and entertainment festival. Participating restaurants will serve fare including Tex-Mex, barbecue, sushi, burgers,

Chinese, Brazilian, American, pizza, Italian and more. So basically, every type of food you could possibly crave is here in one place. Billed as a time to enjoy “the best food and avor with a healthy side of jam,” the event also features live music every day. Vanilla Ice will take a break from renovating houses to headline on Friday, Gary Allen and Granger Smith are the top names on Saturday and tribute bands will nish out the event on Sunday with plenty of tunes you love to sing along to. When you are stuffed to the brim, check out the vendors at the Marketplace, cheer on your kids as they enjoy carnival games and rides, and catch various chefs demonstrating world-class meals you can try at home.

The annual Taste Addison festival is designed to show- case the best food in town. With more than 180 restau- rants in the 4.4-mile town, there is something to please every palate. Tickets are $20 for adults, free for kids and free on Sunday for all ages, so it’s the perfect excuse for Sunday Funday with the family. Calling all foodies, picky eaters and anyone who simply enjoys a good meal: Taste Addison is a fun way to try new things, relax with friends and family, and dance along to catchy music all week- end. The hardest decision you will have to make is which booth to hit first. 

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • City of Arlington Parks Dept presents: Food Truck Fridays

    05/12/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    The good times and great food are rolling into Arlington, Texas once again for Spring 2017! The A...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    05/12/2017
    04:30PM

    This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can en...

  • Pinkalicious!

    05/12/2017
    07:00PM

    Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes. YUM! Her parents keep warning her but she simply c...

  • PARTY ON!

    05/12/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Pinkalicious

    05/12/2017
    07:00PM

    Prepare to be tickled, well, pink, at Carroll Theatre’s upcoming show, Pinkalicious. This charmin...

  • Mimosa Run

    05/13/2017
    07:00AM

    A cool glass of bubbly and a spicy breakfast burrito is a tasty reward for running in the Texas h...

  • Mansfield Farmers Market

    05/13/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

  • Mothers + Daughters Namaste Together

    05/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    Join us for a free Mommy-Daughter yoga class led by The Yoga Retreat! Bring your mat, water and a...

  • Pinkalicious! The Musical

    05/13/2017
    01:00PM

    Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes. YUM! Her parents keep warning her but she simply c...

  • ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

    05/13/2017
    01:30PM

    Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

  • James and The Giant Peach

    05/13/2017
    01:30PM

    This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can enj...

  • ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

    05/13/2017
    04:30PM

    Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    05/13/2017
    04:30PM

    This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can en...

  • Pinkalicious! The Musical

    05/13/2017
    05:00PM

    Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes. YUM! Her parents keep warning her but she simply c...

  • Southlake Community Band

    05/13/2017
    08:00PM — 09:30PM

    WHO: Southlake Community Band, Variety Wind Ensemble WHAT: MasterWorks Concert Series ...

  • LCSO Presents Antonio Di Cristofano, piano

    05/13/2017
    08:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join the LCSO for a spectacular Season Finale featuring Italian pianist, Antonio Di Cristofano, p...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Into the Woods

    05/16/2017
    07:30PM

    Let’s go “Into The Woods” to see a harmless baker, a clever witch, a maiden who does not love the...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style