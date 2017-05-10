Behold the Bold

When asked about their favorite dish to serve at Nikkei, neither chef hesitated. Their favorite menu item is the Rare Seared Scallop in Spiced Cashew Butter. “The dish really represents the balance and contrast of both worlds,” Chef Harrison says. “You have the raw sweetness of the scallop against the crisp saltiness of the seared side. You also have the earthy fermented flavor of shoyu against the creamy sweetness of the cashew butter. The Jaguar Paw cock- tail pairs well with its sweet and savory fruitiness.”

If Japanese-Peruvian cuisine is new to you, the chefs recommend starting with the salmon at Nik- kei. “Black Garlic Salmon is a nice and easy introduc- tion,” says Chef Demers. “Salmon is approachable and this dish has some amazing Japanese-Peruvian layers on it.”

Nikkei’s dedicated sushi bar is equally as excit- ing as the menu, featuring an abundant array of spe- cialty and prominent classic rolls and sashimi offer- ings. “One of the most popular items among Nikkei’s discerning clientele is the Doble Cangrejo Roll with crisp lump crab, shiso panca, garlic, chili, creamy snow crab and a soy wrapper,” notes Chef Demers.

Chef Harrison created the entire menu at Nikkei, but he humbly passes the kudos on to his culinary colleague. “A menu is just words on a page,” says Chef Harrison. “The true culinary skill comes from Chef Demers. He has really brought those words on the menu to life with amazing execution.”

Saving the best for last, we inquired about the most popular dessert after a Japanese-Peruvian feast. “We probably sell Matcha Hot Plate most,” says Chef Demers. “It’s a molten chocolate cake with a gooey center served on a hot cast iron plate and drizzled tableside with Matcha extract. It’s bubbly, gooey and delicious.”

As for the atmosphere at Nikkei, consider it the ultimate spot for a sophisticated date night. Between the rooftop patio with stunning city views and a soundtrack of mod tunes inside, the entire space feels urban and upscale. Visit for dinner and drinks on the weekend, and the entire venue transforms from restaurant to late-night destination. If you’re in the mood to be daring on your next night out, let Nikkei wow your senses.