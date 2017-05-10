Skip to main content

Not Your Ordinary Margarita

May 10, 2017 02:19PM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: Eat+Drink, In Print, Today

Break out the tequila—it’s time for a toast. With Cinco de Mayo this month and summer right around the corner, May is made for margaritas. While most are served frozen or on the rocks, Mi Dia From Scratch mixes things up with its Cloud 9, which is served straight-up in a martini glass. Bartenders use molecular gastronomy to top off this beverage with hibiscus air, giving it different textures and a delightfully foamy finish. Whether you get scientific at home (you can purchase molecular gastronomy kits on-line), or you simply shake it and serve it, we think you’ll agree: There’s no margarita quite like this.

CLOUD 9 | MI DIA FROM SCRATCH

INGREDIENTS:

Código 1530 Blanco Rose tequila      1.5 oz.

Cointreau Noir                                      .5  oz.

Lemon juice                                        .75  oz.

Lime juice                                            .25 oz.

Smoked vanilla agave                          .5 oz.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Squeeze fresh lemon and lime juice. Set aside. Combine tequila and Cointreau Noir over ice in a shaker. Shake vigorously. Add juices and agave, and shake again. Strain into a martini glass and enjoy. If you choose, use a molecular gastronomy kit to create foam for the top. 

