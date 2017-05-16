Good Shepherd Hosts Huge Annual Garage Sale

Discussion with Tarrant County Leaders 05/16/2017 06:00PM — 07:30PM Let's talk about your property taxes, your appraisal values, your county healthcare system (JPS)....

Into the Woods 05/16/2017 07:30PM Let’s go “Into The Woods” to see a harmless baker, a clever witch, a maiden who does not love the...

Class of 2017 Graduation 05/17/2017 11:30AM — 01:00PM Join us in celebrating Leadership Mansfield's Class of 2017 Graduation. Family, friends, coworker...

"Thursdays in May" Community Nights: McDonald's Night 05/18/2017 04:00PM — 09:00PM Come out and support Mansfield ISD's second annual Back-to-School Bash with Thursdays in May Comm...

Taste Addison Festival 05/19/2017 10:00AM The annual Taste Addison festival is designed to show- case the best food in town. With more than...

City of Arlington Parks Dept presents: Food Truck Fridays 05/19/2017 11:00AM — 02:00PM The good times and great food are rolling into Arlington, Texas once again for Spring 2017! The A...

Wildflower Arts & Music Festival 05/19/2017 11:00AM Ebby’s 190 – Richardson, Campbell-Coit, Preston Plano Parkway and Preston Keller offices are g...

James and the Giant Peach 05/19/2017 04:30PM This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can en...

Main Street Fest 05/19/2017 05:00PM Shopping from artisan and marketplace vendors in Historic Downtown Grapevine is just one of the m...

PARTY ON! 05/19/2017 07:00PM — 10:30PM Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

Alice in Wonderland 05/19/2017 07:00PM A story about a white rabbit with a stopwatch, a cat who loves to smile and a little girl who fa...

Honor Connor 5K and Smile Mile 05/20/2017 07:00AM Frowning is impossible at the Honor Connor 5K and Smile Mile, which claims to be “the happiest 5K...

2017 Mansfield Farmers Market 05/20/2017 08:00AM — 01:00PM In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

Live, Love, Young Life 5K and Fun Run 05/20/2017 08:30AM Head to Dragon Stadium on May 20 at 8:30 a.m. for the Southlake Young Life 5K and Fun Run! The pu...

Bark in the Park & Kidfish 05/20/2017 09:00AM Saturday, May 20th at Sonora Park Join us as we celebrate the outdoors, our furry family memb...

Urban Vybe Yoga at Athleta Southlake 05/20/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM Grab your mat, water and a friend for a free yoga class led by Urban Vybe! Register for class at

Creekside Cleanup 05/20/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM Join us this Saturday as volunteers from around the community come together to pick up litter and...

ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH 05/20/2017 01:30PM Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

INAUGURAL LINKS JAZZ & BLUES FEST FEATURING KIRK WHALUM 05/20/2017 06:00PM — 12:00AM Sound the horns! The Fort Worth (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated presents its first Links ...

TRI Fort Worth Triathlon & Half-Triathlon 05/21/2017 06:30AM — 11:55PM The City of Fort Worth is excited to announce Tri Fort Worth, an Inaugural event not to be missed...

2nd Sunday Jazz Jam - all welcome - no charge 05/21/2017 05:00PM — 07:00PM If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glas...

Julianne and Derek Hough: Move Beyond 05/21/2017 07:00PM Dancing, glitter, loud music, flashing lights and the dance world’s most talented brother-and-si...

Train, Natasha Bedingfield and O.A.R. 05/21/2017 07:00PM Train, known for their chart-topping “Hey Soul Sister,” comes to Dallas with opening acts Natasha...

Dean and Deluca Invitational 05/22/2017 12:00AM Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

Cyclin' with the Mayor: Lone Star/Campion Trail Ride 05/23/2017 06:00PM Join Mayor Ron Jensen for the 2017 Cyclin' with the Mayor series of community bike rides. Tues...

New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul & Boyz II Men 05/23/2017 07:00PM Grab your acid-washed jeans and add a little extra volume to your hair because a concert lineup s...

Urban Vybe Yoga at Athleta 05/26/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM Join Urban Vybe for a free yoga class at Athleta! Bring your mat, water and friend! All ages and ...

U2 "The Joshua Tree Tour 2017" 05/26/2017 07:00PM If you “Still Haven’t Found What [You’re] Looking For,” get tickets for this show. After all, the...

BugFest 05/27/2017 10:00AM — 06:00PM The beauty and science of bugs all around us are often overlooked in our busy lives; so we're cel...

Opening Day: Pirates of the Hawaiian Islands 05/27/2017 10:00AM — 06:00PM Hawaiian Falls is opening for the 2017 season on Saturday, May 27th! We're kicking off our Summer...

Derek Anthony 05/27/2017 08:00PM — 09:30PM WHO: Derek Anthony, New Country WHAT: MasterWorks Concert Series FREE and OP...

Memorial Day Backyard Party 05/28/2017 01:00PM — 02:00AM The Ginger Man’s Annual Memorial Day Backyard Party will be packed with cold beer, live music, an...