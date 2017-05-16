Skip to main content

Drink Up: Why Hydration is Critical to Your Overall Health

May 16, 2017 01:11PM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Health+Beauty, Today

Seventy-five percent of Americans experience mild chronic dehydration, meaning for one reason or another, Americans are not getting enough fluids. Chances are we’ve heard since childhood that it’s important to drink plenty of water (thanks Mom), but how many of us have ever wondered why? 

Consider this: More than half of your body is made up of water. Think of water as the fuel that keeps your body’s engine running. All of your body’s systems, including your heart, lungs and even brain, need fluids to keep them moving and running properly. Water aids in digesting food, removing waste, pumping blood throughout the body, fighting off illness, building tissue, strengthening muscles and regulating body temperature. Without enough water, your body systems can begin to shut down, putting your own survival at risk.

Since water is so crucial to our health, it’s important to be able to recognize when our bodies are experiencing dehydration. Common symptoms of dehydration include headache, dizziness, fatigue, faintness and – no surprise – thirst. And while thirst can remind us to drink more, don’t rely on it to stay hydrated. By the time thirst sets in, your body is already too low on fluids. A better way to prevent dehydration is to pay attention to the color of your urine. Just remember: clear or light and you’ve done it right, amber or dark and you’ve missed the mark. 

To stay hydrated, it is often recommended to drink eight 8-ounce glasses of water a day. While this can be a good metric, the amount of water each person needs is different depending on factors like sweat rate, weather and physical activity. As summer kicks in and temperatures heat up, remember that those outdoor activities and time in the sun will use up your body’s water sources more quickly. Stay hydrated! Drink extra. Your body will thank you for it.

If staying hydrated is a struggle for you, try some of these easy tips to help increase your fluid intake:

1. Eat more fruits and veggies! Cucumber, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cauliflower, and watermelon are all great sources of water.

2. Start your morning with tea, coffee, or milk. Even though caffeine is a diuretic, it doesn’t discount the fluids you take in.

3. Stay ahead of dehydration. Drink water before exercising or going outside.

4. Sip on water throughout the day instead of chugging all at once. Keep a water bottle on you for easy access.

5. Drink a glass of water when you wake up.

6. Add fruit to your water for a natural flavor boost.

7. Weigh yourself before and after exercising. Weight loss after a workout means fluid loss. To prevent dehydration in the future, make sure to drink three cups throughout your workout for every pound lost.

Once you start incorporating more water into your daily routine, it won’t take long to notice the incredible benefits to your overall wellbeing. Because water intake affects the brain, staying hydrated can help you think more clearly, remember better, and stay more alert. Water can help you look better too! Getting enough fluids helps prevent wrinkles and keeps your skin healthy and glowing. For those who enjoy being active and working out, water will improve your athletic performance, help build muscle, and prevent cramping. And if you’re trying to lose weight, try drinking a glass of water instead of going for seconds. Fluids can help your body better recognize when you’re full and suppress your appetite.

Enjoy your time outdoors this summer, but remember to drink plenty of fluids and stay ahead of dehydration. If you believe you or a family member may be experiencing symptoms of dehydration during your summer activities, the doctors and nurses at Complete Care are available 24/7 to provide expert care and get you back to feeling your best. Come see us anytime; we’ll make sure you get in, get out, and get back to summer life. 

  • Discussion with Tarrant County Leaders

    05/16/2017
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    Let's talk about your property taxes, your appraisal values, your county healthcare system (JPS)....

  • Into the Woods

    05/16/2017
    07:30PM

    Let’s go “Into The Woods” to see a harmless baker, a clever witch, a maiden who does not love the...

  • Class of 2017 Graduation

    05/17/2017
    11:30AM — 01:00PM

    Join us in celebrating Leadership Mansfield's Class of 2017 Graduation. Family, friends, coworker...

  • Taste Addison Festival

    05/19/2017
    10:00AM

    The annual Taste Addison festival is designed to show- case the best food in town. With more than...

  • City of Arlington Parks Dept presents: Food Truck Fridays

    05/19/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    The good times and great food are rolling into Arlington, Texas once again for Spring 2017! The A...

  • Wildflower Arts & Music Festival

    05/19/2017
    11:00AM

    Ebby’s 190 – Richardson, Campbell-Coit, Preston Plano Parkway and Preston Keller offices are g...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    05/19/2017
    04:30PM

    This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can en...

  • Main Street Fest

    05/19/2017
    05:00PM

    Shopping from artisan and marketplace vendors in Historic Downtown Grapevine is just one of the m...

  • PARTY ON!

    05/19/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Alice in Wonderland

    05/19/2017
    07:00PM

    A story about a white rabbit with a stopwatch, a cat who loves to smile and a little girl who fa...

  • Honor Connor 5K and Smile Mile

    05/20/2017
    07:00AM

    Frowning is impossible at the Honor Connor 5K and Smile Mile, which claims to be “the happiest 5K...

  • 2017 Mansfield Farmers Market

    05/20/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

  • Live, Love, Young Life 5K and Fun Run

    05/20/2017
    08:30AM

    Head to Dragon Stadium on May 20 at 8:30 a.m. for the Southlake Young Life 5K and Fun Run! The pu...

  • Urban Vybe Yoga at Athleta Southlake

    05/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    Grab your mat, water and a friend for a free yoga class led by Urban Vybe! Register for class at

  • Bark in the Park & Kidfish

    05/20/2017
    09:00AM

    Saturday, May 20th at Sonora Park Join us as we celebrate the outdoors, our furry family memb...

  • Creekside Cleanup

    05/20/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join us this Saturday as volunteers from around the community come together to pick up litter and...

  • Taste Addison Festival

    05/20/2017
    10:00AM

    The annual Taste Addison festival is designed to show- case the best food in town. With more than...

  • Wildflower Arts & Music Festival

    05/20/2017
    11:00AM

    Ebby’s 190 – Richardson, Campbell-Coit, Preston Plano Parkway and Preston Keller offices are g...

  • ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

    05/20/2017
    01:30PM

    Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

  • James and The Giant Peach

    05/20/2017
    01:30PM

    This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can enj...

  • ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

    05/20/2017
    04:30PM

    Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    05/20/2017
    04:30PM

    This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can en...

  • Main Street Fest

    05/20/2017
    05:00PM

    Shopping from artisan and marketplace vendors in Historic Downtown Grapevine is just one of the m...

  • INAUGURAL LINKS JAZZ & BLUES FEST FEATURING KIRK WHALUM

    05/20/2017
    06:00PM — 12:00AM

    Sound the horns! The Fort Worth (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated presents its first Links ...

  • Alice in Wonderland

    05/20/2017
    07:00PM

    A story about a white rabbit with a stopwatch, a cat who loves to smile and a little girl who fa...

  • Dean and Deluca Invitational

    05/22/2017
    12:00AM

    Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

