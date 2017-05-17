Skip to main content

Southlake City Councilman Gary Fawks Resigns

May 17, 2017 08:25AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Today, City+School

Photo via City of Southlake

Southlake City Councilman Gary Fawks (Place 6) has resigned from the City Council. In a letter to Mayor Laura Hill and the rest of the City Council, Councilmember Fawks shared that he received a promotion at work, preventing him from being sworn in for a second term.

Councilman Fawks leaves a long legacy of public service with Southlake. He was first elected to the City Council in 1996 and served until 2001. He was named Mayor Pro Tem in 1998. He also served on the Southlake Parks and Development Corporation, the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, the Zoning Board of Adjustment and the Southlake/Carroll ISD Joint Use Committee. Fawks and his family have lived in Southlake since 1993.

In an article on MySouthlakeNews.com, Mayor Hill called Fawks’ resignation “bittersweet,” also saying, “This Council has an incredible synergy, a respect for each other that has benefited the entire city. I told Gary that while I am so happy for him, I am so sad for myself and the people of Southlake. Gary and the current City Council are excellent examples of what putting true governance first, before ego, looks like.”

The next steps for the election of Council member to Place 6 include the calling of a special election by the City Council. The election will likely take place by late summer, with the new Place 6 member sworn in soon after.

Visit CityofSouthlake.com for updates.

 


  • Class of 2017 Graduation

    05/17/2017
    11:30AM — 01:00PM

    Join us in celebrating Leadership Mansfield's Class of 2017 Graduation. Family, friends, coworker...

  • Taste Addison Festival

    05/19/2017
    10:00AM

    The annual Taste Addison festival is designed to show- case the best food in town. With more than...

  • Wildflower Arts & Music Festival

    05/19/2017
    11:00AM

    Ebby’s 190 – Richardson, Campbell-Coit, Preston Plano Parkway and Preston Keller offices are g...

  • City of Arlington Parks Dept presents: Food Truck Fridays

    05/19/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    The good times and great food are rolling into Arlington, Texas once again for Spring 2017! The A...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    05/19/2017
    04:30PM

    This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can en...

  • Main Street Fest

    05/19/2017
    05:00PM

    Shopping from artisan and marketplace vendors in Historic Downtown Grapevine is just one of the m...

  • Alice in Wonderland

    05/19/2017
    07:00PM

    A story about a white rabbit with a stopwatch, a cat who loves to smile and a little girl who fa...

  • PARTY ON!

    05/19/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Honor Connor 5K and Smile Mile

    05/20/2017
    07:00AM

    Frowning is impossible at the Honor Connor 5K and Smile Mile, which claims to be “the happiest 5K...

  • 2017 Mansfield Farmers Market

    05/20/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

  • Live, Love, Young Life 5K and Fun Run

    05/20/2017
    08:30AM

    Head to Dragon Stadium on May 20 at 8:30 a.m. for the Southlake Young Life 5K and Fun Run! The pu...

  • Bark in the Park & Kidfish

    05/20/2017
    09:00AM

    Saturday, May 20th at Sonora Park Join us as we celebrate the outdoors, our furry family memb...

  • Urban Vybe Yoga at Athleta Southlake

    05/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    Grab your mat, water and a friend for a free yoga class led by Urban Vybe! Register for class at

  • Creekside Cleanup

    05/20/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join us this Saturday as volunteers from around the community come together to pick up litter and...

  • Taste Addison Festival

    05/20/2017
    10:00AM

    The annual Taste Addison festival is designed to show- case the best food in town. With more than...

  • Wildflower Arts & Music Festival

    05/20/2017
    11:00AM

    Ebby’s 190 – Richardson, Campbell-Coit, Preston Plano Parkway and Preston Keller offices are g...

  • ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

    05/20/2017
    01:30PM

    Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

  • James and The Giant Peach

    05/20/2017
    01:30PM

    This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can enj...

  • ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

    05/20/2017
    04:30PM

    Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    05/20/2017
    04:30PM

    This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can en...

  • Main Street Fest

    05/20/2017
    05:00PM

    Shopping from artisan and marketplace vendors in Historic Downtown Grapevine is just one of the m...

  • INAUGURAL LINKS JAZZ & BLUES FEST FEATURING KIRK WHALUM

    05/20/2017
    06:00PM — 12:00AM

    Sound the horns! The Fort Worth (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated presents its first Links ...

  • Alice in Wonderland

    05/20/2017
    07:00PM

    A story about a white rabbit with a stopwatch, a cat who loves to smile and a little girl who fa...

  • Dean and Deluca Invitational

    05/22/2017
    12:00AM

    Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style