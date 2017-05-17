Southlake City Councilman Gary Fawks Resigns

May 17, 2017 08:25AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Today, City+School

Photo via City of Southlake

Southlake City Councilman Gary Fawks (Place 6) has resigned from the City Council. In a letter to Mayor Laura Hill and the rest of the City Council, Councilmember Fawks shared that he received a promotion at work, preventing him from being sworn in for a second term.

Councilman Fawks leaves a long legacy of public service with Southlake. He was first elected to the City Council in 1996 and served until 2001. He was named Mayor Pro Tem in 1998. He also served on the Southlake Parks and Development Corporation, the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, the Zoning Board of Adjustment and the Southlake/Carroll ISD Joint Use Committee. Fawks and his family have lived in Southlake since 1993.

In an article on MySouthlakeNews.com, Mayor Hill called Fawks’ resignation “bittersweet,” also saying, “This Council has an incredible synergy, a respect for each other that has benefited the entire city. I told Gary that while I am so happy for him, I am so sad for myself and the people of Southlake. Gary and the current City Council are excellent examples of what putting true governance first, before ego, looks like.”

The next steps for the election of Council member to Place 6 include the calling of a special election by the City Council. The election will likely take place by late summer, with the new Place 6 member sworn in soon after.

Visit CityofSouthlake.com for updates.



