APEX Arts League Presents “An American Salute”

Save the date for an evening of musical patriotism—the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will perform “An American Salute” on May 26 at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Associate Conductor Daniel Black will lead the orchestra in Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, John Williams’ Summon the Heroes, Unger’s Ashokan Farewell, a medley of American marches and much more.

“These concerts allow us to offer a small token of appreciation to our armed forces and to bring the community together with a selection of music that most people know and love,” said Daniel Black via press release. “It’s important for the orchestra to maintain an active presence outside of Bass Performance Hall, and I think the Symphony does an excellent job of bringing these sorts of community programs to the public.”

This family-friendly performance begins at 7 p.m. Get your tickets ($10 for children and students, and $20 for adults) at FWSymphony.org.