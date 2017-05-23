Skip to main content

Carroll Education Foundation Awards $10,000 in Scholarships to Dragon Seniors

May 23, 2017 07:57AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

Photo via Carroll ISD

Carroll Education Foundation (CEF) recently awarded $10,000 in scholarships to Dragon seniors at a special ceremony at Carroll Senior High School. Nearly 60 Carroll seniors applied for scholarships this year. Ten students received $1,000 scholarships based upon a blind review of six application areas: academic, extracurricular, volunteer, employment, essay and teacher/community recommendations.

Congratulations to the Carroll ISD Class of 2017 recipients of Carroll Education Foundation scholarships:

Peyton Faltys – Ralph Williams Memorial Scholarship

Sarah Friske – Brian Stebbins Memorial Scholarship

Emma Lin – Cole Malone Memorial Scholarship

Ana Warner – Fine Arts Program Scholarship sponsored by Park Place Lexus - Grapevine

Troy Kingston – Special Programs Scholarship sponsored by Park Place Lexus - Grapevine

Audrey Gow – Scholarship sponsored by Dr. Laura Lawrence of DFW Fertility Associates

John Paul Reppeto – Scholarship sponsored by Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson, LLP

Callen Digiovanni – Scholarship sponsored by Southlake Dermatology

Amanda Li – Scholarship sponsored by Ebby Halliday – Southlake

Carlee Miller – Scholarship sponsored by Southlake Plastic Surgery

This year, CEF created two new program-based scholarships—Fine Arts and Special Programs—to create more diversity in the applicant pool. CEF’s event title sponsor, Park Place Lexus - Grapevine, presented these awards. Additionally, the newest memorial scholarship honors Cole Malone, a former Dragon. The Cole Malone Memorial Scholarship rewards a student for his or her commitment to leadership in the areas of science, technology, engineering or math.

“We thank all applicants for an amazing display of effort and hard work in academics, athletics and community involvement,” says Laura Grosskopf, executive director of CEF. “The board thanks its generous sponsors that allow the foundation the privilege to award $10,000 in scholarships.”

Visit SouthlakeCEF.org for more information and ways to get involved.

 


  • Dean and Deluca Invitational

    05/24/2017
    12:00AM

    Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

  • Dean and Deluca Invitational

    05/25/2017
    12:00AM

    Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

  • Dean and Deluca Invitational

    05/26/2017
    12:00AM

    Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

  • Urban Vybe Yoga at Athleta

    05/26/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    Join Urban Vybe for a free yoga class at Athleta! Bring your mat, water and friend! All ages and ...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    05/26/2017
    04:30PM

    This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can en...

  • PARTY ON!

    05/26/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • U2 "The Joshua Tree Tour 2017"

    05/26/2017
    07:00PM

    If you “Still Haven’t Found What [You’re] Looking For,” get tickets for this show. After all, the...

  • Dean and Deluca Invitational

    05/27/2017
    12:00AM

    Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

  • 2017 Mansfield Farmers Market

    05/27/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

  • BugFest

    05/27/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    The beauty and science of bugs all around us are often overlooked in our busy lives; so we're cel...

  • Opening Day: Pirates of the Hawaiian Islands

    05/27/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Hawaiian Falls is opening for the 2017 season on Saturday, May 27th! We're kicking off our Summer...

  • ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

    05/27/2017
    01:30PM

    Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

  • ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

    05/27/2017
    04:30PM

    Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

  • Masterworks Music Series - Derek Anthony

    05/27/2017
    08:00PM — 09:30PM

    Staying in town Memorial Day weekend? What better way to enjoy the weekend than with a free coun...

  • Derek Anthony

    05/27/2017
    08:00PM — 09:30PM

    WHO: Derek Anthony, New Country WHAT: MasterWorks Concert Series FREE and OP...

  • Dean and Deluca Invitational

    05/28/2017
    12:00AM

    Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

  • Memorial Day Backyard Party

    05/28/2017
    01:00PM — 02:00AM

    The Ginger Man’s Annual Memorial Day Backyard Party will be packed with cold beer, live music, an...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Dean and Deluca Invitational

    05/23/2017
    12:00AM

    Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

  • Cyclin' with the Mayor: Lone Star/Campion Trail Ride

    05/23/2017
    06:00PM

    Join Mayor Ron Jensen for the 2017 Cyclin' with the Mayor series of community bike rides. Tues...

  • Southlake Travel presents...Travel Talk with Celebrity Cruises

    05/23/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Southlake Travel presents Travel Talks with Celebrity Cruises Meet the expert, Karen Kersey, ...

  • New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul & Boyz II Men

    05/23/2017
    07:00PM

    Grab your acid-washed jeans and add a little extra volume to your hair because a concert lineup s...

  • Dean and Deluca Invitational

    05/24/2017
    12:00AM

    Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

  • Dean and Deluca Invitational

    05/25/2017
    12:00AM

    Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

  • Dean and Deluca Invitational

    05/26/2017
    12:00AM

    Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

  • Urban Vybe Yoga at Athleta

    05/26/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    Join Urban Vybe for a free yoga class at Athleta! Bring your mat, water and friend! All ages and ...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    05/26/2017
    04:30PM

    This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can en...

  • PARTY ON!

    05/26/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • U2 "The Joshua Tree Tour 2017"

    05/26/2017
    07:00PM

    If you “Still Haven’t Found What [You’re] Looking For,” get tickets for this show. After all, the...

  • Dean and Deluca Invitational

    05/27/2017
    12:00AM

    Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

  • 2017 Mansfield Farmers Market

    05/27/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

  • BugFest

    05/27/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    The beauty and science of bugs all around us are often overlooked in our busy lives; so we're cel...

  • Opening Day: Pirates of the Hawaiian Islands

    05/27/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Hawaiian Falls is opening for the 2017 season on Saturday, May 27th! We're kicking off our Summer...

  • ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

    05/27/2017
    01:30PM

    Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

  • ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

    05/27/2017
    04:30PM

    Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

  • Derek Anthony

    05/27/2017
    08:00PM — 09:30PM

    WHO: Derek Anthony, New Country WHAT: MasterWorks Concert Series FREE and OP...

  • Masterworks Music Series - Derek Anthony

    05/27/2017
    08:00PM — 09:30PM

    Staying in town Memorial Day weekend? What better way to enjoy the weekend than with a free coun...

  • Dean and Deluca Invitational

    05/28/2017
    12:00AM

    Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

  • Memorial Day Backyard Party

    05/28/2017
    01:00PM — 02:00AM

    The Ginger Man’s Annual Memorial Day Backyard Party will be packed with cold beer, live music, an...

  • Dine For Dragons: May 30

    05/30/2017
    07:00AM — 12:00AM

    Eat in. Take out. Help fuel Carroll Education Foundation with every meal on May 30. Restaurants p...

  • PARTY ON!

    06/02/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Summer Kickoff

    06/03/2017
    12:00AM

    Get ready for the City of Southlake to kick off summer with a big bang boom! This year’s annual e...

  • Conquer the Gauntlet

    06/03/2017
    12:00AM

    Jogging is like an easy stroll in the park compared to Conquer the Gauntlet, a grueling four-mil...

  • 2017 Mansfield Farmers Market

    06/03/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

  • Crawfish Boil

    06/03/2017
    10:00AM — 02:00PM

    Grand Prairie's annual Crawfish Boil features freshly boiled crawfish accompanied by potatoes and...

  • Medallion Help-Create - School is Out!

    06/03/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Hip, hip, hooray! School is out for summer! Vetro is celebrating summer break with fire and flame...

  • Summer Reading Kickoff Party featuring the Perot Museum Tech Truck

    06/03/2017
    10:30AM — 01:00PM

    Saturday, June 3, 2017 The Perot Museum TECH Truck engages youth in hands-on, maker-based scie...

  • Spotlight on Hissing Roaches!

    06/03/2017
    05:00PM — 06:00PM

    Also known as Hissers, these cockroaches are actually clean and don't bite! Come learn all about ...

  • Big Bang Boom

    06/03/2017
    05:30PM — 07:30PM

    WHO: Big Bang Boom, parent-friendly children’s music WHAT: MasterWorks Concert Series ...

  • Florida Georgia Line, Nelly & Chris Lane

    06/03/2017
    07:00PM

    | Country and rap music has never sounded so good together! If you are a fan of both genres, you ...

  • Downward Facing Dad

    06/04/2017
    03:00PM — 04:00PM

    A fun-filled class for children and their fathers at the FlyKids Yoga studio! And an early treat ...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/05/2017
    09:00AM

    Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/05/2017
    09:00AM

    All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

  • Animal Family Art Week

    06/05/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join the Art House all week long for fun with animal art! Projects for the week include three lit...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/06/2017
    09:00AM

    Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/06/2017
    09:00AM

    All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

  • Animal Family Art Week

    06/06/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join the Art House all week long for fun with animal art! Projects for the week include three lit...

Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style