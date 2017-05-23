Carroll Education Foundation Awards $10,000 in Scholarships to Dragon Seniors

May 23, 2017 07:57AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

Photo via Carroll ISD

Carroll Education Foundation (CEF) recently awarded $10,000 in scholarships to Dragon seniors at a special ceremony at Carroll Senior High School. Nearly 60 Carroll seniors applied for scholarships this year. Ten students received $1,000 scholarships based upon a blind review of six application areas: academic, extracurricular, volunteer, employment, essay and teacher/community recommendations.

Congratulations to the Carroll ISD Class of 2017 recipients of Carroll Education Foundation scholarships:

Peyton Faltys – Ralph Williams Memorial Scholarship

Sarah Friske – Brian Stebbins Memorial Scholarship

Emma Lin – Cole Malone Memorial Scholarship

Ana Warner – Fine Arts Program Scholarship sponsored by Park Place Lexus - Grapevine

Troy Kingston – Special Programs Scholarship sponsored by Park Place Lexus - Grapevine

Audrey Gow – Scholarship sponsored by Dr. Laura Lawrence of DFW Fertility Associates

John Paul Reppeto – Scholarship sponsored by Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson, LLP

Callen Digiovanni – Scholarship sponsored by Southlake Dermatology

Amanda Li – Scholarship sponsored by Ebby Halliday – Southlake

Carlee Miller – Scholarship sponsored by Southlake Plastic Surgery

This year, CEF created two new program-based scholarships—Fine Arts and Special Programs—to create more diversity in the applicant pool. CEF’s event title sponsor, Park Place Lexus - Grapevine, presented these awards. Additionally, the newest memorial scholarship honors Cole Malone, a former Dragon. The Cole Malone Memorial Scholarship rewards a student for his or her commitment to leadership in the areas of science, technology, engineering or math.

“We thank all applicants for an amazing display of effort and hard work in academics, athletics and community involvement,” says Laura Grosskopf, executive director of CEF. “The board thanks its generous sponsors that allow the foundation the privilege to award $10,000 in scholarships.”

Visit SouthlakeCEF.org for more information and ways to get involved.



