Carroll Sports in Review- Tennis

May 25, 2017 10:15AM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: In Print, Dragon Pride, Today

2017 ROSTER

Head Coach: Corey Aldridge 

Assistant Coach: Brenna Athens

Callen DiGiovanni Sr., Akash Hemanth Sr., Annu Krishnan Sr., Christina Milano Sr., Matthew Ollar Sr., Alec Reusche Sr., Carter Tyron Sr., Cole Westland Sr., Riley Anderson Jr., Arman Dave Jr., Rory French Jr., Chris Lash Jr., Miles McClanahan Jr., Mahi Raju Jr., Taylor Reusche Jr., Haley Wintersteller Jr., Kristina Kepic So., Tiffany Landgraf So., Emily Lau So., Nicholas Ryniak So., Ryan Schmuhl So., Amelia Verhaert So., Gino French Fr.

SEASON RECAP

The Dragons and Lady Dragons entered individual competition this spring following a productive fall on the team circuit.

Carroll claimed the District 5-6A title and advanced to the regional nals where they were defeated by eventual state champ Plano West in a hard-fought match, 10-8. The end result was a No. 4-ranking overall in the state.

“It’s tough being in the same region as Plano West every year,” says Aldridge. “We played them closer than anyone though. We’ll get over that hump sometime soon here.”

The teams continued to impress this spring, including going out of state for the rst time in program history where both the Dragons and Lady Dragons placed fth out of 32 teams at the National High School Championships in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Alec Reusche and Ashley Kim were each named to the all-tournament team after posting records of 8-0.

“It was the rst time we’ve ever been invited and to play so well against private schools and charter schools that are designed just for tennis was very exciting,” Aldridge says.

The team continued in the postseason where they occupied three spots at regionals and advanced Arman Dave to state in boys singles. Last year, Dave went on to claim the championship. 

ABOUT THE TEAM

Carroll’s tennis teams have sent an individual to the state tournament in every season since 2010, and this year is no different. The Dragons will be represented by Arman Dave, who will depart for Austin looking to defend his state in title in boys’ singles.

Dave was one of three Dragons competing at regionals along with the girls’ tandem of Ashley Kim and Taylor Reusche, and the mixed doubles team of Cole Westland and Ti any Landgraf. Kim and Reusche took fourth place while Westland and Landgraf fell in the rst round.

The team had high hopes for senior Alec Reusche as well, but he was eliminated in the quarter nals after battling some untimely injuries. It was a rough end to the Carroll career of Reusche, who hadn’t lost a boys’ singles match since 2015 and won a state title in boys’ doubles a year ago.

“He had a base case of cramps,” said Carroll head tennis coach Corey Aldridge. “His body just shut down basically. He was extremely bummed.”

At state, Aldridge believes Dave has a good chance to defend his crown. “If the stars align and he stays free of injury, I’d have to imagine he’s one of the favorites given what he did last year,” Aldridge said.

In the fall, Carroll claimed the district title and advanced to regionals where they were eliminated by eventual state champ Plano West.

“We played well this spring. The strength of our team is our depth though. Sometimes that shows more in team tennis than in the spring.” – Head Coach Corey Aldridge



Carroll Tennis Team

