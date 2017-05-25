Carroll Sports in Review- Tennis

SEASON RECAP

The Dragons and Lady Dragons entered individual competition this spring following a productive fall on the team circuit.

Carroll claimed the District 5-6A title and advanced to the regional nals where they were defeated by eventual state champ Plano West in a hard-fought match, 10-8. The end result was a No. 4-ranking overall in the state.

“It’s tough being in the same region as Plano West every year,” says Aldridge. “We played them closer than anyone though. We’ll get over that hump sometime soon here.”

The teams continued to impress this spring, including going out of state for the rst time in program history where both the Dragons and Lady Dragons placed fth out of 32 teams at the National High School Championships in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Alec Reusche and Ashley Kim were each named to the all-tournament team after posting records of 8-0.

“It was the rst time we’ve ever been invited and to play so well against private schools and charter schools that are designed just for tennis was very exciting,” Aldridge says.

The team continued in the postseason where they occupied three spots at regionals and advanced Arman Dave to state in boys singles. Last year, Dave went on to claim the championship.