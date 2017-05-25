Skip to main content

Carroll Sports in Review- Softball

May 25, 2017 10:35AM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: In Print, Dragon Pride, Today

2017 Roster
2  Meaghan Gross     OF           Sr.
3  Julia Lafarge          IF,OF        Jr.
4  Alyssa Maisto        IF,OF        Fr.
5  Madison Cashon   IF,OF        So.
6  Kelly Shackelford   P             Fr.
7  Kaitlyn Smith        OF            Sr.
9  Sarah Mullally       OF            Sr.
10  Brooke Martin     P, OF, IF    Fr.
11  Lauren Long       P,OF          So.
12  Katie Gee           P, OF, IF     Fr.
13  Riley Carter        OF             Jr.
14  Gaby Garcia       C                So.
15  Abigail Stuart     IF,OF           Jr.
17  Elizabeth Egel    IF,OF           Jr.
18  Avery Ziegler      IF,OF           Jr. 
19  Sophie Moss      C, IF           Sr.
20  Allie Nuenke       P,IF             So

Head Coach: Tim Stuewe 
Assistant Coaches:  Charlie Liles, Jennifer Hutto, Amber Walker, Kellie Pomroy 

SEASON RECAP

The Lady Dragons entered the final game of the season looking to claim a playoff berth for the seventh-consecutive season and eighth time in nine years under head coach Tim Steuwe.

Carroll entered the nale at 7-6 in District 5-6A, which placed it a game behind third place Hebron and Lewisville, with a game against the Lady Hawks to close.

“It’s always nice not knowing when your last game is going to be and to have a chance,” Stuewe says. “There’s been one year where we got to the last game knowing we were out and that wasn’t a fun feeling.”

Prior to district, Carroll had a 4-1 showing at the Bryan-College Station Tournament and posted a 2-3-1 mark in a tournament it hosted against some of the top teams in the area. District play has been up-and-down for a Lady Dragons’ squad that has battled injury at times.

Carroll has shown the ability to put up runs (scoring more than seven runs on seven occasions) but has been hurt by untimely errors defensively as they lean heavily on young pitchers still gaining experience.

ABOUT THE TEAM

Carroll entered the year looking for a seventh straight playo berth but knew it would be challenging in a District 5-6A that features traditionally strong Lewisville ISD programs. Adding to the difficulty is a roster that features just four seniors in total, none of whom are pitchers.

As a result, the Lady Dragons have leaned on freshman Kelly Shackelford and sophomore Allie Nuenke in the circle, but head coach Tim Stuewe is pleased with what he has seen and the progress his pitchers have made this season.

At the plate, sophomore Gaby Garcia, junior Abigail Stuart and Nuenke have led the charge. Garcia paces the team with a .478 average, two homers and 31 RBIs. Stuart has chipped in a .462 average with 37 RBIs and Nuenke is right at .400 with 21 RBIs.

Junior Avery Zeigler has also gotten in the act with two homers and 21 RBIs, and Stuewe continues to be impressed with how the bottom half of the lineup has improved throughout the year.

“Hopefully, they’re all starting to get hot at the right time,” he says.

After going 9-5-1 in non-district action, Carroll is 7-6 in District 5-6A and in the mix for a playoff  berth. Should they qualify, the Lady Dragons would then be seeking a fth-straight bi-district playoff  win.

“We have a very young team and it’s been really fun getting to watch them grow throughout this season.” —Head Coach Tim Stuewe 

