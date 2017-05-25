Carroll Sports in Review- Softball

The Lady Dragons entered the final game of the season looking to claim a playoff berth for the seventh-consecutive season and eighth time in nine years under head coach Tim Steuwe.

Carroll entered the nale at 7-6 in District 5-6A, which placed it a game behind third place Hebron and Lewisville, with a game against the Lady Hawks to close.

“It’s always nice not knowing when your last game is going to be and to have a chance,” Stuewe says. “There’s been one year where we got to the last game knowing we were out and that wasn’t a fun feeling.”

Prior to district, Carroll had a 4-1 showing at the Bryan-College Station Tournament and posted a 2-3-1 mark in a tournament it hosted against some of the top teams in the area. District play has been up-and-down for a Lady Dragons’ squad that has battled injury at times.

Carroll has shown the ability to put up runs (scoring more than seven runs on seven occasions) but has been hurt by untimely errors defensively as they lean heavily on young pitchers still gaining experience.