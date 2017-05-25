A Team With #OneHeartbeat

DRAGONS UNITED

Coach Vucan’s first priority as head coach was to establish a culture of respect for the program and the players. This began by creating a sense of connectedness—that Dragon Baseball truly has #OneHeartbeat.

Along with the help of a committed team of Dragon parents and volunteers, Coach Vucan brought the “Dragons United” theme to life through the inaugural Dragon Baseball Palooza in February. The event at Bicentennial Park united more than 300 baseball players, including Dragon Youth Baseball players, current Dragons and Drag- on Baseball alumni. Some special guests were even on hand—Mayor Laura Hill welcomed players and fans, and former head coach Larry Hughes threw the first pitch.

To Coach Vucan, it was the ultimate way to bring baseball to the forefront in Dragon Nation. “Southlake is an unbelievably unique place,” he says. “I want to capture the spirit that is already embedded here and establish baseball as a fabric in the community.”

Coach Vucan has been a Dragon long enough to know that students have many different options when it comes to athletics. His aim is to make them feel good about choosing Dragon Baseball.

“Our goal is to get better every day, so kids can look back and know there’s value in being part of this program,” he says. “I want them to feel that value whether they’re at the freshman, JV or varsity levels—to know that their time wasn’t wasted.”

Stop by Dragon Field on any given day, and you won’t see anybody slacking. Spring practices last about two hours, and players often stay after in the batting cages or work on hitting fly balls and ground balls. Coach Vucan says the amount of time they put in is incredible but certainly not unbelievable. There’s a work ethic that’s engrained in the players, and it didn’t start with the coaching staff; it started at home.

“Everybody assumes that because we’re Southlake Carroll we have a load of talent that comes through. We absolutely have talented kids, but I think some people don’t understand how hard these kids work,” he says. “Southlake is a white-collar community but it’s a blue-collar mentality. These people have earned it; they’ve worked really hard. They understand the value of work and diligence, and they’ve raised their kids to have respect for a work ethic. These kids don’t just show up and win—they put time and energy into it.”

This year’s varsity team is young (only three players return with varsity experience from last year), but talented. Coach Vucan says it’s a testament to the hard work of the players and his varsity assistant coaches, Shad Whiteley and Zach Sellers.