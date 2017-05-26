Splash Into Summer at Gaylord Texan Resort’s SummerFest

May 26, 2017 07:53AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Take a short trip to Texas-sized summer fun at the grandest resort destination in the Lone Star State. Gaylord Texan Resort’s 14th annual SummerFest, presented by Pepsi®, includes fun family entertainment, unique culinary programs and exciting outdoor activities at the recently expanded 10-acre pool and lazy river playground, Paradise Springs. SummerFest kicks off May 26 and runs through September 4.

Can’t-Miss Fun for Kids

Round up your posse and work together to solve clues at the all-new “Escape the Wild West: Escape Room”. Enjoy the “Texan Canvas Corral,” where families can choose their favorite Texas-themed canvas and let their inner artists come to life.

Grab your binoculars and explore Gaylord Texan with Prospector ‘Crazy Pete’ as he leads you to exciting places such as a sparkling mineral cave at “Crazy Pete’s Panning Adventure”! Pete will then invite you back to his prospecting city, Fools Town, where you will have a chance to pan for your very own gold and hidden gems to take home.

For puzzle-solvers and clue-finders, “Hank’s Outlaw Scavenger Hunt” provides the perfect adventure. Help Hank the Longhorn search through the resort atriums and uncover clues to solve riddles hidden throughout the Texas-inspired décor. A special souvenir awaits those who complete the challenge.

If your kids gravitate toward culinary arts, check out Junior Chefs Camp, an interactive day camp for kids led by Gaylord Texan’s award-winning Executive Chefs. Junior Chefs will learn how to cook mouthwatering dishes such as pizza from scratch, Asian dumplings and delicious cookies. The class includes instruction, a personal chef hat and lunch. Class size is limited so be sure to register early.

Weekends at the Texan

For the ultimate summer staycation, make plans to stay at Gaylord Texan as weekends are especially memorable. “Friday Night Fireworks” are back! Make your way to the 5th floor of the resort parking garage at 7:00 p.m. for music and great food as a live DJ hosts fun and games at the “All-American Garage Party”, all while you countdown to “Friday Night Fireworks” over Lake Grapevine at 9:30 p.m.

Stick around on Saturday night for the “Legends of the Lone Star Wild Wild West Show”, a 20 minute, live-action comedy Wild West Show featuring amazing performances by gunfighters, saloon girls, a trick roper, and the hero, Cactus Charlie! Be there by 7:00 p.m. for the “Rock Out Glow Party” in Lone Star Atrium to kick off the night with strolling characters, music and more as you get ready for the live-action Wild West Show at 8:00 p.m. Guests can also make their very own furry friend at the resort’s Build-A-Bear Workshop®.

When you’re ready for some fun in the sun, head out to the 10-acre outdoor pool and lazy river playground – Paradise Springs! Every Friday through Sunday, overnight guests can enjoy the Aquafina® Splash Party with a live DJ, hair-braiders, a glitter and airbrush tattoo artist, and games. Soak up the sun at the 6,000-square-foot family lagoon with a 27-foot-tall winding waterslide, a 25-foot-long zip line, two horseshoe-shaped hot pools, a dedicated toddler pool, lounge chairs, private cabanas, PLUS the new multi-level, Texas-themed interactive water treehouse with three winding waterslides!

Magical Summer Nights

When the sun sets, don’t miss the short stroll down to our lakeside music venue, Glass Cactus Nightclub, for Happy Hour food and drink specials every Friday and Saturday night from 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The 39,000-square-foot nightclub provides an amazing summer escape with live music, four signature bars, multi-tiered outdoor decks and stunning sunset views. Plus, the patio is the perfect spot to watch “Friday Night Fireworks,” that go off over Lake Grapevine every Friday night at 9:30 p.m. (weather permitting).

If you are looking for a little rest and relaxation, head to Relâche Spa every Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for “Texan Wild Wednesday Wine Down” and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine with any service or retail purchase.

Texas All Around

Day and night, there’s always a celebration! Enjoy Wild West photos, strolling entertainment, live music, giant checkers, a Texas-themed art tour showcasing local artists, and so much more.

Visit GaylordTexan.com/SummerFest for more information.



