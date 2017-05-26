Skip to main content

Splash Into Summer at Gaylord Texan Resort’s SummerFest

May 26, 2017 07:53AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Take a short trip to Texas-sized summer fun at the grandest resort destination in the Lone Star State. Gaylord Texan Resort’s 14th annual SummerFest, presented by Pepsi®, includes fun family entertainment, unique culinary programs and exciting outdoor activities at the recently expanded 10-acre pool and lazy river playground, Paradise Springs. SummerFest kicks off May 26 and runs through September 4.

Can’t-Miss Fun for Kids

Round up your posse and work together to solve clues at the all-new “Escape the Wild West: Escape Room”. Enjoy the “Texan Canvas Corral,” where families can choose their favorite Texas-themed canvas and let their inner artists come to life.

Grab your binoculars and explore Gaylord Texan with Prospector ‘Crazy Pete’ as he leads you to exciting places such as a sparkling mineral cave at “Crazy Pete’s Panning Adventure”! Pete will then invite you back to his prospecting city, Fools Town, where you will have a chance to pan for your very own gold and hidden gems to take home.

For puzzle-solvers and clue-finders, “Hank’s Outlaw Scavenger Hunt” provides the perfect adventure. Help Hank the Longhorn search through the resort atriums and uncover clues to solve riddles hidden throughout the Texas-inspired décor. A special souvenir awaits those who complete the challenge.

If your kids gravitate toward culinary arts, check out Junior Chefs Camp, an interactive day camp for kids led by Gaylord Texan’s award-winning Executive Chefs. Junior Chefs will learn how to cook mouthwatering dishes such as pizza from scratch, Asian dumplings and delicious cookies. The class includes instruction, a personal chef hat and lunch. Class size is limited so be sure to register early.

Weekends at the Texan

For the ultimate summer staycation, make plans to stay at Gaylord Texan as weekends are especially memorable. “Friday Night Fireworks” are back! Make your way to the 5th floor of the resort parking garage at 7:00 p.m. for music and great food as a live DJ hosts fun and games at the “All-American Garage Party”, all while you countdown to “Friday Night Fireworks” over Lake Grapevine at 9:30 p.m. 

Stick around on Saturday night for the “Legends of the Lone Star Wild Wild West Show”, a 20 minute, live-action comedy Wild West Show featuring amazing performances by gunfighters, saloon girls, a trick roper, and the hero, Cactus Charlie! Be there by 7:00 p.m. for the “Rock Out Glow Party” in Lone Star Atrium to kick off the night with strolling characters, music and more as you get ready for the live-action Wild West Show at 8:00 p.m. Guests can also make their very own furry friend at the resort’s Build-A-Bear Workshop®.

When you’re ready for some fun in the sun, head out to the 10-acre outdoor pool and lazy river playground – Paradise Springs! Every Friday through Sunday, overnight guests can enjoy the Aquafina® Splash Party with a live DJ, hair-braiders, a glitter and airbrush tattoo artist, and games. Soak up the sun at the 6,000-square-foot family lagoon with a 27-foot-tall winding waterslide, a 25-foot-long zip line, two horseshoe-shaped hot pools, a dedicated toddler pool, lounge chairs, private cabanas, PLUS the new multi-level, Texas-themed interactive water treehouse with three winding waterslides!

Magical Summer Nights

When the sun sets, don’t miss the short stroll down to our lakeside music venue, Glass Cactus Nightclub, for Happy Hour food and drink specials every Friday and Saturday night from 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The 39,000-square-foot nightclub provides an amazing summer escape with live music, four signature bars, multi-tiered outdoor decks and stunning sunset views. Plus, the patio is the perfect spot to watch “Friday Night Fireworks,” that go off over Lake Grapevine every Friday night at 9:30 p.m. (weather permitting).

If you are looking for a little rest and relaxation, head to Relâche Spa every Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for “Texan Wild Wednesday Wine Down” and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine with any service or retail purchase.

Texas All Around

Day and night, there’s always a celebration!  Enjoy Wild West photos, strolling entertainment, live music, giant checkers, a Texas-themed art tour showcasing local artists, and so much more.

Visit GaylordTexan.com/SummerFest for more information.

 

 


Gaylord Texan Resort SummerFest

  • Dean and Deluca Invitational

    05/26/2017
    12:00AM

    Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

  • Urban Vybe Yoga at Athleta

    05/26/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    Join Urban Vybe for a free yoga class at Athleta! Bring your mat, water and friend! All ages and ...

  • Emma's Journey to her Multi-purpose Service Dog

    05/26/2017
    09:00AM

    Each pair of new or gently used shoes donated puts us one step closer to our goal of providing Em...

  • James and the Giant Peach

    05/26/2017
    04:30PM

    This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can en...

  • U2 "The Joshua Tree Tour 2017"

    05/26/2017
    07:00PM

    If you “Still Haven’t Found What [You’re] Looking For,” get tickets for this show. After all, the...

  • PARTY ON!

    05/26/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Dean and Deluca Invitational

    05/27/2017
    12:00AM

    Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

  • 2017 Mansfield Farmers Market

    05/27/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

  • BugFest

    05/27/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    The beauty and science of bugs all around us are often overlooked in our busy lives; so we're cel...

  • Opening Day: Pirates of the Hawaiian Islands

    05/27/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Hawaiian Falls is opening for the 2017 season on Saturday, May 27th! We're kicking off our Summer...

  • ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

    05/27/2017
    01:30PM

    Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

  • Ladybug Release

    05/27/2017
    03:00PM — 03:30PM

    Pick up a dollar ladybug and release it into the wild! Watch them fly for the first time as they ...

  • ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH

    05/27/2017
    04:30PM

    Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

  • Derek Anthony

    05/27/2017
    08:00PM — 09:30PM

    WHO: Derek Anthony, New Country WHAT: MasterWorks Concert Series FREE and OP...

  • Masterworks Music Series - Derek Anthony

    05/27/2017
    08:00PM — 09:30PM

    Staying in town Memorial Day weekend? What better way to enjoy the weekend than with a free coun...

  • Dean and Deluca Invitational

    05/28/2017
    12:00AM

    Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

  • Memorial Day Backyard Party

    05/28/2017
    01:00PM — 02:00AM

    The Ginger Man’s Annual Memorial Day Backyard Party will be packed with cold beer, live music, an...

  • Dine For Dragons: May 30

    05/30/2017
    07:00AM — 12:00AM

    Eat in. Take out. Help fuel Carroll Education Foundation with every meal on May 30. Restaurants p...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

