Happy Anniversary, Methodist Southlake Hospital!

Dean and Deluca Invitational 05/26/2017 12:00AM Join the crowd at the 71st Annual Dean and Deluca Invitational, a PGA Tour golf tournament, as so...

Urban Vybe Yoga at Athleta 05/26/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM Join Urban Vybe for a free yoga class at Athleta! Bring your mat, water and friend! All ages and ...

Emma's Journey to her Multi-purpose Service Dog 05/26/2017 09:00AM Each pair of new or gently used shoes donated puts us one step closer to our goal of providing Em...

James and the Giant Peach 05/26/2017 04:30PM This magical tale of impossible adventures and freedom inspired you as a kid, and now you can en...

PARTY ON! 05/26/2017 07:00PM — 10:30PM Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

U2 "The Joshua Tree Tour 2017" 05/26/2017 07:00PM If you “Still Haven’t Found What [You’re] Looking For,” get tickets for this show. After all, the...

2017 Mansfield Farmers Market 05/27/2017 08:00AM — 01:00PM In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

BugFest 05/27/2017 10:00AM — 06:00PM The beauty and science of bugs all around us are often overlooked in our busy lives; so we're cel...

Opening Day: Pirates of the Hawaiian Islands 05/27/2017 10:00AM — 06:00PM Hawaiian Falls is opening for the 2017 season on Saturday, May 27th! We're kicking off our Summer...

ROALD DAHL’S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH 05/27/2017 01:30PM Young James Henry Trotter’s resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts,...

Ladybug Release 05/27/2017 03:00PM — 03:30PM Pick up a dollar ladybug and release it into the wild! Watch them fly for the first time as they ...

Derek Anthony 05/27/2017 08:00PM — 09:30PM WHO: Derek Anthony, New Country WHAT: MasterWorks Concert Series FREE and OP...

Memorial Day Backyard Party 05/28/2017 01:00PM — 02:00AM The Ginger Man’s Annual Memorial Day Backyard Party will be packed with cold beer, live music, an...

Dine For Dragons: May 30 05/30/2017 07:00AM — 12:00AM Eat in. Take out. Help fuel Carroll Education Foundation with every meal on May 30. Restaurants p...

Summer Kickoff 06/03/2017 12:00AM Get ready for the City of Southlake to kick off summer with a big bang boom! This year’s annual e...

Conquer the Gauntlet 06/03/2017 12:00AM Jogging is like an easy stroll in the park compared to Conquer the Gauntlet, a grueling four-mil...

Crawfish Boil 06/03/2017 10:00AM — 02:00PM Grand Prairie's annual Crawfish Boil features freshly boiled crawfish accompanied by potatoes and...

Medallion Help-Create - School is Out! 06/03/2017 10:00AM — 01:00PM Hip, hip, hooray! School is out for summer! Vetro is celebrating summer break with fire and flame...

Spotlight on Hissing Roaches! 06/03/2017 05:00PM — 06:00PM Also known as Hissers, these cockroaches are actually clean and don't bite! Come learn all about ...

Big Bang Boom 06/03/2017 05:30PM — 07:30PM WHO: Big Bang Boom, parent-friendly children’s music WHAT: MasterWorks Concert Series ...

Florida Georgia Line, Nelly & Chris Lane 06/03/2017 07:00PM | Country and rap music has never sounded so good together! If you are a fan of both genres, you ...

Downward Facing Dad 06/04/2017 03:00PM — 04:00PM A fun-filled class for children and their fathers at the FlyKids Yoga studio! And an early treat ...

Summer Art Camps 06/05/2017 09:00AM All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

Animal Family Art Week 06/05/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM Join the Art House all week long for fun with animal art! Projects for the week include three lit...

Symphony Arlington KidsNotes 06/08/2017 10:30AM KidsNotes is a one-hour program that begins with the reading of a book such as, “Zin! Zin! Zin! A...

Household Hazardous Waste Dropoff 06/08/2017 03:00PM — 07:00PM The Environmental Collection Center is the City's permanent drop off facility for unwanted househ...

