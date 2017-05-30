Skip to main content

Enjoy Free Concerts, Movies at Keller Summer Nights

May 30, 2017 07:59AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Photo via City of Keller Facebook page

Looking for something fun to do on a Thursday night this summer? Break out your lawn chairs and blankets, and head to Keller Town Hall for Keller Summer Nights, a family-friendly event that packs a ton of free entertainment into your evening. A concert gets the party started at 7:30 p.m. followed by a kid-approved movie on the park’s big screen at 9 p.m.—or whenever the sun goes down.

Keller Summer Nights runs every Thursday in June. Here’s the lineup:

June 1: Concert by Aurora Bleu followed by “Moana”

June 8: Concert by Derek Anthony followed by “Zootopia”

June 22: Concert by Michael Hix and the Holla followed by “Trolls”

June 29: Concert by Party Machine followed by “The Sandlot”

  • Dine For Dragons: May 30

    05/30/2017
    07:00AM — 12:00AM

    Eat in. Take out. Help fuel Carroll Education Foundation with every meal on May 30. Restaurants p...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Emma's Journey to her Multi-purpose Service Dog

    06/02/2017
    09:00AM

    Each pair of new or gently used shoes donated puts us one step closer to our goal of providing Em...

  • PARTY ON!

    06/02/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Downward Facing Dad

    06/04/2017
    03:00PM — 04:00PM

    A fun-filled class for children and their fathers at the FlyKids Yoga studio! And an early treat ...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/05/2017
    09:00AM

    All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

  • Animal Family Art Week

    06/05/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join the Art House all week long for fun with animal art! Projects for the week include three lit...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/05/2017
    09:00AM

    Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

  • Emma's Journey to her Multi-purpose Service Dog

    06/05/2017
    09:00AM

    Each pair of new or gently used shoes donated puts us one step closer to our goal of providing Em...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Dine For Dragons: May 30

    05/30/2017
    07:00AM — 12:00AM

    Eat in. Take out. Help fuel Carroll Education Foundation with every meal on May 30. Restaurants p...

  • Emma's Journey to her Multi-purpose Service Dog

    05/31/2017
    09:00AM

    Each pair of new or gently used shoes donated puts us one step closer to our goal of providing Em...

  • Emma's Journey to her Multi-purpose Service Dog

    06/02/2017
    09:00AM

    Each pair of new or gently used shoes donated puts us one step closer to our goal of providing Em...

  • PARTY ON!

    06/02/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Summer Kickoff

    06/03/2017
    12:00AM

    Get ready for the City of Southlake to kick off summer with a big bang boom! This year’s annual e...

  • Conquer the Gauntlet

    06/03/2017
    12:00AM

    Jogging is like an easy stroll in the park compared to Conquer the Gauntlet, a grueling four-mil...

  • 2017 Mansfield Farmers Market

    06/03/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

  • Yard Sale Fundraiser for the Mansfield Historical Society and Museum

    06/03/2017
    08:00AM — 03:00PM

    Yard Sale Fund raiser for the Mansfield Historical Society and Museum June 3rd 210 N. Smith...

  • Crawfish Boil

    06/03/2017
    10:00AM — 02:00PM

    Grand Prairie's annual Crawfish Boil features freshly boiled crawfish accompanied by potatoes and...

  • Medallion Help-Create - School is Out!

    06/03/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Hip, hip, hooray! School is out for summer! Vetro is celebrating summer break with fire and flame...

  • Summer Reading Kickoff Party featuring the Perot Museum Tech Truck

    06/03/2017
    10:30AM — 01:00PM

    Saturday, June 3, 2017 The Perot Museum TECH Truck engages youth in hands-on, maker-based scie...

  • Spotlight on Hissing Roaches!

    06/03/2017
    05:00PM — 06:00PM

    Also known as Hissers, these cockroaches are actually clean and don't bite! Come learn all about ...

  • Big Bang Boom

    06/03/2017
    05:30PM — 07:30PM

    WHO: Big Bang Boom, parent-friendly children’s music WHAT: MasterWorks Concert Series ...

  • Florida Georgia Line, Nelly & Chris Lane

    06/03/2017
    07:00PM

    | Country and rap music has never sounded so good together! If you are a fan of both genres, you ...

  • Downward Facing Dad

    06/04/2017
    03:00PM — 04:00PM

    A fun-filled class for children and their fathers at the FlyKids Yoga studio! And an early treat ...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/05/2017
    09:00AM

    All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

  • Animal Family Art Week

    06/05/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join the Art House all week long for fun with animal art! Projects for the week include three lit...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/05/2017
    09:00AM

    Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

  • Emma's Journey to her Multi-purpose Service Dog

    06/05/2017
    09:00AM

    Each pair of new or gently used shoes donated puts us one step closer to our goal of providing Em...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/06/2017
    09:00AM

    All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

  • Animal Family Art Week

    06/06/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join the Art House all week long for fun with animal art! Projects for the week include three lit...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/06/2017
    09:00AM

    Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/07/2017
    09:00AM

    All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

  • Animal Family Art Week

    06/07/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join the Art House all week long for fun with animal art! Projects for the week include three lit...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/07/2017
    09:00AM

    Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

  • Emma's Journey to her Multi-purpose Service Dog

    06/07/2017
    09:00AM

    Each pair of new or gently used shoes donated puts us one step closer to our goal of providing Em...

  • Summer Reading: Playdate with Ronald McDonald

    06/07/2017
    10:30AM — 12:00PM

    Playdate with Ronald McDonald: Wednesday, June 7, at 10:30 a.m.

  • Overcome Arthritis, Advances in Joint Replacement of the Hip and Knee

    06/07/2017
    11:30AM — 01:00AM

    Enjoy lunch and a discussion about: • Hip and Knee Pain • Different Types of Arthritis • Joi...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/08/2017
    09:00AM

    All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

  • Animal Family Art Week

    06/08/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join the Art House all week long for fun with animal art! Projects for the week include three lit...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/08/2017
    09:00AM

    Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

  • Symphony Arlington KidsNotes

    06/08/2017
    10:30AM

    KidsNotes is a one-hour program that begins with the reading of a book such as, “Zin! Zin! Zin! A...

  • Household Hazardous Waste Dropoff

    06/08/2017
    03:00PM — 07:00PM

    The Environmental Collection Center is the City's permanent drop off facility for unwanted househ...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/09/2017
    09:00AM

    All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

  • Animal Family Art Week

    06/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join the Art House all week long for fun with animal art! Projects for the week include three lit...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/09/2017
    09:00AM

    Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

  • Emma's Journey to her Multi-purpose Service Dog

    06/09/2017
    09:00AM

    Each pair of new or gently used shoes donated puts us one step closer to our goal of providing Em...

  • Household Hazardous Waste Dropoff

    06/09/2017
    03:00PM — 07:00PM

    The Environmental Collection Center is the City's permanent drop off facility for unwanted househ...

  • PARTY ON!

    06/09/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • 2017 Mansfield Farmers Market

    06/10/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

  • HillsideFIT: June Run Club

    06/10/2017
    08:00AM — 09:00AM

    Get geared up for summer with Hillside Village‘s HillsideFIT, a free fitness series taught by exp...

  • Mulch Madness

    06/10/2017
    08:30AM — 11:30AM

    Mansfield Water Utilities offers FREE mulch to Mansfield residents. Proof of residency required. ...

  • Dragon Boat Festival

    06/10/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Dragon Boating is back for year four in Grand Prairie, TX! The 4th annual Grand Prairie Dragon ...

  • Household Hazardous Waste Dropoff

    06/10/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    The Environmental Collection Center is the City's permanent drop off facility for unwanted househ...

  • Medallion Help-Create - School is Out!

    06/10/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Hip, hip, hooray! School is out for summer! Vetro is celebrating summer break with fire and flame...

  • Soul Food Festival at Lynn Creek Park

    06/10/2017
    02:00PM

    Gates open at 2pm | showtime 4pm $35 general admission $45 preferred viewing $70 vip seating...

  • 1st Annual "Rock Your Rocks" Contest hosted by Freedom Life Church

    06/11/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Please join us in sharing our vision of Freedom Life Church launching in Mansfield September 2017...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/12/2017
    09:00AM

    All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/12/2017
    09:00AM

    Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

  • Masterpiece Yoga - Morning Session

    06/12/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Creative yogis will delight in this camp. Blending yoga and art, campers will create artwork thro...

  • Emma's Journey to her Multi-purpose Service Dog

    06/12/2017
    09:00AM

    Each pair of new or gently used shoes donated puts us one step closer to our goal of providing Em...

  • Operation Kindness' Kamp Kindness

    06/12/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    Kamp Kindness hosted by Operation Kindness offers children ages 7 to 12 the opportunity to learn ...

  • Masterpiece Yoga - Afternoon Session

    06/12/2017
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    Creative yogis will delight in this camp. Blending yoga and art, campers will create artwork thro...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/13/2017
    09:00AM

    All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

  • Summer Art Camps

    06/13/2017
    09:00AM

    Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

  • Masterpiece Yoga - Morning Session

    06/13/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Creative yogis will delight in this camp. Blending yoga and art, campers will create artwork thro...

  • Masterpiece Yoga - Afternoon Session

    06/13/2017
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    Creative yogis will delight in this camp. Blending yoga and art, campers will create artwork thro...

Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style