Enjoy Free Concerts, Movies at Keller Summer Nights

Dine For Dragons: May 30 05/30/2017 07:00AM — 12:00AM Eat in. Take out. Help fuel Carroll Education Foundation with every meal on May 30. Restaurants p...

Emma's Journey to her Multi-purpose Service Dog 05/31/2017 09:00AM Each pair of new or gently used shoes donated puts us one step closer to our goal of providing Em...

PARTY ON! 06/02/2017 07:00PM — 10:30PM Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

Summer Kickoff 06/03/2017 12:00AM Get ready for the City of Southlake to kick off summer with a big bang boom! This year’s annual e...

Conquer the Gauntlet 06/03/2017 12:00AM Jogging is like an easy stroll in the park compared to Conquer the Gauntlet, a grueling four-mil...

2017 Mansfield Farmers Market 06/03/2017 08:00AM — 01:00PM In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

Yard Sale Fundraiser for the Mansfield Historical Society and Museum 06/03/2017 08:00AM — 03:00PM Yard Sale Fund raiser for the Mansfield Historical Society and Museum June 3rd 210 N. Smith...

Crawfish Boil 06/03/2017 10:00AM — 02:00PM Grand Prairie's annual Crawfish Boil features freshly boiled crawfish accompanied by potatoes and...

Medallion Help-Create - School is Out! 06/03/2017 10:00AM — 01:00PM Hip, hip, hooray! School is out for summer! Vetro is celebrating summer break with fire and flame...

Spotlight on Hissing Roaches! 06/03/2017 05:00PM — 06:00PM Also known as Hissers, these cockroaches are actually clean and don't bite! Come learn all about ...

Big Bang Boom 06/03/2017 05:30PM — 07:30PM WHO: Big Bang Boom, parent-friendly children’s music WHAT: MasterWorks Concert Series ...

Florida Georgia Line, Nelly & Chris Lane 06/03/2017 07:00PM | Country and rap music has never sounded so good together! If you are a fan of both genres, you ...

Downward Facing Dad 06/04/2017 03:00PM — 04:00PM A fun-filled class for children and their fathers at the FlyKids Yoga studio! And an early treat ...

Summer Art Camps 06/05/2017 09:00AM All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

Animal Family Art Week 06/05/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM Join the Art House all week long for fun with animal art! Projects for the week include three lit...

Overcome Arthritis, Advances in Joint Replacement of the Hip and Knee 06/07/2017 11:30AM — 01:00AM Enjoy lunch and a discussion about: • Hip and Knee Pain • Different Types of Arthritis • Joi...

Symphony Arlington KidsNotes 06/08/2017 10:30AM KidsNotes is a one-hour program that begins with the reading of a book such as, “Zin! Zin! Zin! A...

Household Hazardous Waste Dropoff 06/08/2017 03:00PM — 07:00PM The Environmental Collection Center is the City's permanent drop off facility for unwanted househ...

HillsideFIT: June Run Club 06/10/2017 08:00AM — 09:00AM Get geared up for summer with Hillside Village‘s HillsideFIT, a free fitness series taught by exp...

Mulch Madness 06/10/2017 08:30AM — 11:30AM Mansfield Water Utilities offers FREE mulch to Mansfield residents. Proof of residency required. ...

Dragon Boat Festival 06/10/2017 09:00AM — 04:00PM Dragon Boating is back for year four in Grand Prairie, TX! The 4th annual Grand Prairie Dragon ...

Soul Food Festival at Lynn Creek Park 06/10/2017 02:00PM Gates open at 2pm | showtime 4pm $35 general admission $45 preferred viewing $70 vip seating...

1st Annual "Rock Your Rocks" Contest hosted by Freedom Life Church 06/11/2017 06:00PM — 08:00PM Please join us in sharing our vision of Freedom Life Church launching in Mansfield September 2017...

Masterpiece Yoga - Morning Session 06/12/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM Creative yogis will delight in this camp. Blending yoga and art, campers will create artwork thro...

Operation Kindness' Kamp Kindness 06/12/2017 11:00AM — 02:00PM Kamp Kindness hosted by Operation Kindness offers children ages 7 to 12 the opportunity to learn ...

