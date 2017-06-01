Skip to main content

Taking on the World

Jun 01, 2017 08:11AM, Published by Pamela Hammonds, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

What do you get when you put together a Latin crooner and a Cuban-American rapper? The mix of Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull-The Rapper might seem like an improbable duo at first, but the two superstars toured together a few years ago and collaborated on Pitbull’s single “Messin’ Around” from his latest album, “Climate Change.” Now, they’re coming to American Airlines Center for a joint concert that’s worthy of dressing up for a night of dancing and singing along.

The heartthrob and the tuxedo-clad rap star are sweeping the country and land in Dallas on June 16. Since his 1995 debut, Enrique Iglesias has sold over 100 million albums worldwide. Once his first English-language recording, “Bailamos,” reached No. 1 on the U.S. charts, his popularity in America skyrocketed. Son of Latin superstar Julio Iglesias, Enrique followed his initial success in the United States with other English-language hits such as “Be With You,” “Hero” and “I Like It.” So far, he has logged 27 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Latin Songs Chart. Pitbull, also known as Armando Christian Perez, released “Climate Change,” his 10th album, in March. The Cuban-American rapper has teamed up in the past with the likes of Christina Aguilera, Chris Brown, Jennifer Lopez, Kesha, Shakira and Usher. The upcoming Latin boy band CNCO will open for the pair, and tickets are available through all the usual channels with prices starting at $39—basically a bargain for so much soul.

DETAILS

Date: June 16

Location: American Airlines Center

 

 

