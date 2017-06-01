Skip to main content

The Magic of Matilda

Jun 01, 2017 08:13AM, Published by Pamela Hammonds, Categories: In Print, Life+Leisure, Today

When you take a little girl with an extraordinary brain and precocious powers and give her a set of ridiculously challenging circumstances, she finds a way to not only overcome her difficulties, but to elevate others to change their lives, too. Matilda sets out to lead a mini-revolution and changes her destiny fueled by ideas, dreams and the gumption of youth. So goes the inspiring plot of Matilda-The Musical, the awe-inspiring Broadway hit based on the novel by Roald Dahl that has won 50 international music awards, including four Tony Awards. The show, which ended its Broadway run in January, is completing its first coast-to-coast tour with an amazing cast of children and adults who bring the well-loved novel to life. The show plays at Fort Worth’s magnificent Bass Hall between June 13 and 18 with tickets starting at $45.  The soundtrack is reason enough to find your way to the Bass for Matilda. Hits like “Revolting Children,” “When I Grow Up,” “Naughty” and “Miracle” will have you singing along!

The original story, published by Roald Dahl in 1988, won the Children’s Book Award in 1999 and has been adapted into an audio reading by Kate Winslet, a 1996 feature film and a BBC radio program, plus has been performed on Broadway since 2013. The musical production has won the most Oliver Awards of any show and has toured in the United Kingdom, Australia and now the United States after beginning as a staple for the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon. The show will run for six days at Bass Hall, so don’t miss your chance to meet Matilda.

DETAILS

Date: June 13-18

Location: Bass Hall

Matilda Bass Hall

