Don’t Put Customers First!

Jun 02, 2017 10:34AM, Published by Audrey Sellers

I hear it all the time—comments like “We put customers first!” and “The customer is always right!”

The idea of taking care of customers is a sound one for sure, but if as a core value you put your customers before your employees what happens? Here are my thoughts.

If as a company you put your employees before your clients, your employees have to worry about themselves. Think about that. If they know you believe the customer is always right, and the customer comes before them, they will at times have to defend themselves and in some ways be on guard with your customers.

Try this paradigm shift. Put your employees first. By doing this outwardly, this will make them stick up for their customers. They don’t have to watch their own backs because you are. It’s a simple idea. I am certainly not the first to try it, and I hope I am not the last!

Here is a short video of the Dallas Lease Returns employees—the most important people to DLR.

