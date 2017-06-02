Ramage Shutout Gives Finals Boost
Jun 02, 2017 08:29AM, Published by Mike, Categories: Dragon Pride, Today
On the mound Kole Ramage posted a 6-2 record with a 2.00 ERA, 1.10 whip and 64 strikeouts in 49 innings heading into the postseason. Photo by S. Johnson/SnappedDragons.com
Head Coach Larry Vucan's Dragons take the lead in this best of three series and will likely start sophomore Cutter Sippel against the left-handed Kenneth Walter - a Texas Tech signee with an impressive 14-0 record.
Game two is scheduled for Friday at 2pm at DBU's Horner Ballpark.