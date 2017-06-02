Skip to main content

Ramage Shutout Gives Finals Boost

Jun 02, 2017 08:29AM, Published by Mike, Categories: Dragon Pride, Today

On the mound Kole Ramage posted a 6-2 record with a 2.00 ERA, 1.10 whip and 64 strikeouts in 49 innings heading into the postseason. Photo by S. Johnson/SnappedDragons.com

Kole Ramage, Southlake's ace on the mound, delivered seven shutout innings and Wyatt Stapp had three hits as the Dragons defeated Arlington Martin 5-0 in game one of the 6A Regional Finals at Dallas Baptist University.  

Head Coach Larry Vucan's Dragons take the lead in this best of three series and will likely start sophomore Cutter Sippel against the left-handed Kenneth Walter - a Texas Tech signee with an impressive 14-0 record.

Game two is scheduled for Friday at 2pm at DBU's Horner Ballpark.

Read This Month's Digital Issue

