Christopher Archer: Candidate for Southlake City Council Place 6

Jul 26, 2017

Southlake Style: What inspired you to run for City Council?

Christopher Archer: What inspired me to run for City Council was my desire and commitment to continue to give back to a community that has been so good to me and my family. I saw the opportunity to serve on City Council as a way to broaden the scope of my involvement beyond that of just CISD, however, also give me the ability to continue to work with CISD and continue the strong relationship between the city and the school district. I have been a resident of Southlake since 1998 and have seen the many changes that have occurred. I want to be part of our future as we continue be ranked as a top city and school district.

SS: If elected, what are some of your top priorities?

Archer: Some of my top priorities will be to work together with the current City Council and Mayor, who have made our City such a desired destination for both families and businesses. I also will make it a priority to be the liaison between the City and CISD and see how we can continue to work together for the betterment of both. Also, work towards preserving Southlake’s plan for open space. I will work with City Staff, current Council and Mayor to ensure we work toward the 2030 Plan and beyond for the future of Southlake and all citizens, while maintaining Fiscally Conservative Core Values. Finally, with this being a special election, I will be prepared to jump right into the 2018 budget process having already met with all of the key members of City staff.

SS: What do you see as the biggest challenges facing Southlake?

Archer: The biggest challenges for Southlake in my opinion will be mobility and property taxes. It will be vital for us to continue the work already begun to address traffic and transportation issues. I believe that with my background and having previously served as President of the Texas Parking & Transportation Association, I will bring new and fresh ideas as we move forward. Also, I will support the increase of the Southlake homestead exemption to 20 percent, which is the highest allowed in the state so that we can continue to target city property tax savings to our homeowners while continuing to fight to do more.

SS: What is your vision for Southlake?

Archer: My vision for the future of Southlake is bright! I believe that we have an excellent plan currently in place with the 2030 Vision plan and excellent leadership from both the Mayor and City Manager. I believe that by working together with Mayor Hill and the council, we will expand upon that plan for future generations as our city and area continue to change and evolve.

SS: What makes you the best candidate?

Archer: I am the best candidate because of my proven leadership and experience. I am the only candidate who has truly been involved in all aspects of our city and community. I am on the advisory board for the Carroll Education Foundation, and the experience and leadership I have shown as President of the Carroll ISD School Board will be invaluable as I take the next step to serve on City Council. I possess a deep understanding of CISD budgeting, which will be a huge advantage as Southlake deals with the state legislature on reforming Robin Hood, the biggest portion our citizen’s tax bill.

In addition, my current role on the Bob Jones Nature Center Board of Directors provides me with the experience necessary to understand and actively promote our parks and open spaces within Southlake. I have been honored to have been nominated this Year as Citizen of the Year by the Southlake Chamber of Commerce and also having been awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award last year with my wife Stacey. We have enjoyed giving back to our community by serving as Co-Chairs for the GRACE Gala and also the Bob Jones Nature Annual Fundraiser, Naturally Sweet, over the past few years.

I am also honored that for July, my company, Associated Time & Parking Controls, was recognized as Member of the Month by the Southlake Chamber of Commerce. Being involved to me is a lifestyle choice and not just a political catchphrase. I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens and families of Southlake and appreciate your vote on September 9!