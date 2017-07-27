Skip to main content

Wine and Dine for a Cause at 20th Annual DFW Restaurant Week

Jul 27, 2017 08:29AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Eat+Drink, Life+Leisure

Get your appetites ready: The 20th annual charity-dining event, DFW Restaurant Week, kicks off at North Texas restaurants August 7. In its 20th year, the weeklong festival is bigger than ever with more than 130 restaurants offering three-course dinners, two-course lunches along with wine and cocktail tastings. A portion of the proceeds benefits the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope Home.

Local participating restaurants include Del Frisco’s Grilleil Calabrese and Winewood GrillClick here for the complete restaurant list and to book a reservation.

 

 


