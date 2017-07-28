DMS Wind Ensemble Soars at State Honor Band Contest

2017 Mansfield Farmers Market 07/29/2017 08:00AM — 01:00PM In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach 07/29/2017 08:00AM In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

Medallion Help-Create - School is Out! 07/29/2017 10:00AM — 01:00PM Hip, hip, hooray! School is out for summer! Vetro is celebrating summer break with fire and flame...

Exhibit: Milton H. Greene: Women 07/29/2017 10:00AM — 05:00PM May 13, 2017 – August 6, 2017 Born in New York in 1922, Milton Greene began taking pictures at...

Brunch Time! 07/29/2017 10:30AM — 11:30AM Watch our resident critters enjoy their Brunch every Saturday at 10am! Our arachnids and amphibia...

Summer Reading: Finale & Recognition 07/29/2017 02:00PM Star Wars Themed Summer Reading Finale and Recognition: Saturday, July 29, at 2:00 p.m. at the Li...

Trinity River Distillery Cornhole Tournament 07/29/2017 02:00PM Fort Worth-based Trinity River Distillery, the makers of the award-winning Texas Silver Star Whis...

Trinity River Distillery Cornhole Tournament 07/29/2017 02:00PM Fort Worth-based Trinity River Distillery, the makers of the award-winning Texas Silver Star Whis...

Beehive: the 60s musical 07/29/2017 07:00PM There’s a lot of buzz going on right now about “Beehive: The 60s Musical” running this summer at ...

Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach 07/30/2017 08:00AM In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

Exhibit: Milton H. Greene: Women 07/30/2017 01:00PM — 05:00PM May 13, 2017 – August 6, 2017 Born in New York in 1922, Milton Greene began taking pictures at...

Idina Menzel 07/30/2017 08:00PM Ever since the Oscar-winning song “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen” skyrocketed her to fame, Idi...

Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach 07/31/2017 08:00AM In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

Summer Art Camps 07/31/2017 09:00AM Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

Summer Art Camps 07/31/2017 09:00AM All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

Urban Foodies Camp: Deep in the Heart 07/31/2017 02:00PM — 05:00PM Join us as we taste our way around the city and tour Southlake’s finest food vendors, restaurants...

Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach 08/01/2017 08:00AM In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

Summer Art Camps 08/01/2017 09:00AM Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

Summer Art Camps 08/01/2017 09:00AM All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

Bug Camp 08/01/2017 10:00AM — 06:00PM Our Summer Day Camp provides a safe and fun environment for youngsters aged 6-15 to explore the w...

Exhibit: Milton H. Greene: Women 08/01/2017 10:00AM — 05:00PM May 13, 2017 – August 6, 2017 Born in New York in 1922, Milton Greene began taking pictures at...

Urban Foodies Camp: Deep in the Heart 08/01/2017 02:00PM — 05:00PM Join us as we taste our way around the city and tour Southlake’s finest food vendors, restaurants...

The Bodyguard 08/01/2017 07:00PM Bring a date and try not to scream during the performance of “The Bodyguard,” a romantic thriller...

Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach 08/02/2017 08:00AM In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

Summer Art Camps 08/02/2017 09:00AM All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

Summer Art Camps 08/02/2017 09:00AM Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

Adventure Days for Kids 08/02/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM Loyd Park hosts Adventure Days as the perfect way to introduce children to nature and outdoor exp...

Bug Camp 08/02/2017 10:00AM — 06:00PM Our Summer Day Camp provides a safe and fun environment for youngsters aged 6-15 to explore the w...

Exhibit: Milton H. Greene: Women 08/02/2017 10:00AM — 05:00PM May 13, 2017 – August 6, 2017 Born in New York in 1922, Milton Greene began taking pictures at...

Urban Foodies Camp: Deep in the Heart 08/02/2017 02:00PM — 05:00PM Join us as we taste our way around the city and tour Southlake’s finest food vendors, restaurants...

The Bodyguard 08/02/2017 07:00PM Bring a date and try not to scream during the performance of “The Bodyguard,” a romantic thriller...

Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach 08/03/2017 08:00AM In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

Summer Art Camps 08/03/2017 09:00AM All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

Summer Art Camps 08/03/2017 09:00AM Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

Adventure Days for Kids 08/03/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM Loyd Park hosts Adventure Days as the perfect way to introduce children to nature and outdoor exp...

Bug Camp 08/03/2017 10:00AM — 06:00PM Our Summer Day Camp provides a safe and fun environment for youngsters aged 6-15 to explore the w...

Exhibit: Milton H. Greene: Women 08/03/2017 10:00AM — 05:00PM May 13, 2017 – August 6, 2017 Born in New York in 1922, Milton Greene began taking pictures at...

Urban Foodies Camp: Deep in the Heart 08/03/2017 02:00PM — 05:00PM Join us as we taste our way around the city and tour Southlake’s finest food vendors, restaurants...

Beehive: the 60s musical 08/03/2017 07:00PM There’s a lot of buzz going on right now about “Beehive: The 60s Musical” running this summer at ...

The Bodyguard 08/03/2017 07:00PM Bring a date and try not to scream during the performance of “The Bodyguard,” a romantic thriller...

Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach 08/04/2017 08:00AM In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

E.Leigh's 1st Annual Tent Sale 08/04/2017 08:00AM Don't miss E.Leigh's 1st Annual Tent Sale! Shop thousands of items up to 90% OFF! Biggest sale of...

Summer Art Camps 08/04/2017 09:00AM All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

Summer Art Camps 08/04/2017 09:00AM Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

Athleta Girl Summer Camp - FlyKids 08/04/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM Our Athleta Girl Summer Camp wraps up with two free classes led by our friends at FlyKids Yoga! G...

Bug Camp 08/04/2017 10:00AM — 06:00PM Our Summer Day Camp provides a safe and fun environment for youngsters aged 6-15 to explore the w...

Exhibit: Milton H. Greene: Women 08/04/2017 10:00AM — 05:00PM May 13, 2017 – August 6, 2017 Born in New York in 1922, Milton Greene began taking pictures at...

Mansfield Area Marines 5th Annual Golf Tournament 08/04/2017 10:30AM — 07:00PM On Friday, August 4th the Mansfield Area Marine will be hosting it's 5th Annual Golf Tournament a...

Urban Foodies Camp: Deep in the Heart 08/04/2017 02:00PM — 05:00PM Join us as we taste our way around the city and tour Southlake’s finest food vendors, restaurants...

PARTY ON! 08/04/2017 07:00PM — 10:30PM Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

Beehive: the 60s musical 08/04/2017 07:00PM There’s a lot of buzz going on right now about “Beehive: The 60s Musical” running this summer at ...

The Bodyguard 08/04/2017 07:00PM Bring a date and try not to scream during the performance of “The Bodyguard,” a romantic thriller...

2017 Mansfield Farmers Market 08/05/2017 08:00AM — 01:00PM In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach 08/05/2017 08:00AM In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

E.Leigh's 1st Annual Tent Sale 08/05/2017 08:00AM Don't miss E.Leigh's 1st Annual Tent Sale! Shop thousands of items up to 90% OFF! Biggest sale of...

Medallion Help-Create - School is Out! 08/05/2017 10:00AM — 01:00PM Hip, hip, hooray! School is out for summer! Vetro is celebrating summer break with fire and flame...

Bug Camp 08/05/2017 10:00AM — 06:00PM Our Summer Day Camp provides a safe and fun environment for youngsters aged 6-15 to explore the w...

Exhibit: Milton H. Greene: Women 08/05/2017 10:00AM — 05:00PM May 13, 2017 – August 6, 2017 Born in New York in 1922, Milton Greene began taking pictures at...

Grand Opening For GAMEDAY at The Gift Store 08/05/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM We are excited to announce our new storefront, GAMEDAY at The Gift Store, will open on Saturday, ...

Brunch Time! 08/05/2017 10:30AM — 11:30AM Watch our resident critters enjoy their Brunch every Saturday at 10am! Our arachnids and amphibia...

Trinity River Distillery Cornhole Tournament 08/05/2017 02:00PM Fort Worth-based Trinity River Distillery, the makers of the award-winning Texas Silver Star Whis...

Trinity River Distillery Cornhole Tournament 08/05/2017 02:00PM Fort Worth-based Trinity River Distillery, the makers of the award-winning Texas Silver Star Whis...

Beehive: the 60s musical 08/05/2017 07:00PM There’s a lot of buzz going on right now about “Beehive: The 60s Musical” running this summer at ...

The Bodyguard 08/05/2017 07:00PM Bring a date and try not to scream during the performance of “The Bodyguard,” a romantic thriller...

Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach 08/06/2017 08:00AM In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

Exhibit: Milton H. Greene: Women 08/06/2017 01:00PM — 05:00PM May 13, 2017 – August 6, 2017 Born in New York in 1922, Milton Greene began taking pictures at...

Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach 08/07/2017 08:00AM In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

Hogwarts School of Yoga - Morning Session 08/07/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM All Muggles Welcome! A week of wizardry, potions, charms and Harry Potter-influenced yoga poses w...

Summer Art Camps 08/07/2017 09:00AM All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

Summer Art Camps 08/07/2017 09:00AM Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

Hogwarts School of Yoga - Afternoon Session 08/07/2017 01:00PM — 04:00PM All Muggles Welcome! A week of wizardry, potions, charms and Harry Potter-influenced yoga poses w...

Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach 08/08/2017 08:00AM In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

Hogwarts School of Yoga - Morning Session 08/08/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM All Muggles Welcome! A week of wizardry, potions, charms and Harry Potter-influenced yoga poses w...

Summer Art Camps 08/08/2017 09:00AM All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

Summer Art Camps 08/08/2017 09:00AM Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

Hogwarts School of Yoga - Afternoon Session 08/08/2017 01:00PM — 04:00PM All Muggles Welcome! A week of wizardry, potions, charms and Harry Potter-influenced yoga poses w...

“Stem Cells – The Future is NOW” 08/08/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM Walter Gaman. MD, from Executive Medicine of Texas will provide great insight into stem cells and...

Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach 08/09/2017 08:00AM In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

Hogwarts School of Yoga - Morning Session 08/09/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM All Muggles Welcome! A week of wizardry, potions, charms and Harry Potter-influenced yoga poses w...

Summer Art Camps 08/09/2017 09:00AM All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

Summer Art Camps 08/09/2017 09:00AM Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

Adventure Days for Kids 08/09/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM Loyd Park hosts Adventure Days as the perfect way to introduce children to nature and outdoor exp...

Hogwarts School of Yoga - Afternoon Session 08/09/2017 01:00PM — 04:00PM All Muggles Welcome! A week of wizardry, potions, charms and Harry Potter-influenced yoga poses w...

Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach 08/10/2017 08:00AM In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

Hogwarts School of Yoga - Morning Session 08/10/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM All Muggles Welcome! A week of wizardry, potions, charms and Harry Potter-influenced yoga poses w...

Summer Art Camps 08/10/2017 09:00AM All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

Summer Art Camps 08/10/2017 09:00AM Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

Adventure Days for Kids 08/10/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM Loyd Park hosts Adventure Days as the perfect way to introduce children to nature and outdoor exp...

Hogwarts School of Yoga - Afternoon Session 08/10/2017 01:00PM — 04:00PM All Muggles Welcome! A week of wizardry, potions, charms and Harry Potter-influenced yoga poses w...

Beehive: the 60s musical 08/10/2017 07:00PM There’s a lot of buzz going on right now about “Beehive: The 60s Musical” running this summer at ...

Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach 08/11/2017 08:00AM In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

Summer Art Camps 08/11/2017 09:00AM All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

Summer Art Camps 08/11/2017 09:00AM Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

Athleta Girl Summer Camp - FlyKids 08/11/2017 09:00AM — 10:00AM Our Athleta Girl Summer Camp wraps up with two free classes led by our friends at FlyKids Yoga! G...

PARTY ON! 08/11/2017 07:00PM — 10:30PM Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

Beehive: the 60s musical 08/11/2017 07:00PM There’s a lot of buzz going on right now about “Beehive: The 60s Musical” running this summer at ...

2017 Mansfield Farmers Market 08/12/2017 08:00AM — 01:00PM In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach 08/12/2017 08:00AM In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

MISD's Back-to-School Bash 2017 08/12/2017 08:00AM — 01:00PM Mansfield ISD is excited to host its second annual Back-to-School Bash, which will be held on Sat...

Complimentary Sports/School Physicals 08/12/2017 09:00AM — 11:00AM TiOS is offering complimentary sports/school physicals Saturday 7/15/2017 and Saturday 8/12/17 fr...

Brunch Time! 08/12/2017 10:30AM — 11:30AM Watch our resident critters enjoy their Brunch every Saturday at 10am! Our arachnids and amphibia...

Trinity River Distillery Cornhole Tournament 08/12/2017 02:00PM Fort Worth-based Trinity River Distillery, the makers of the award-winning Texas Silver Star Whis...

Trinity River Distillery Cornhole Tournament 08/12/2017 02:00PM Fort Worth-based Trinity River Distillery, the makers of the award-winning Texas Silver Star Whis...