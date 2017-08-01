Skip to main content

Texas Health Southlake Opens Physical Therapy Center in Keller

Aug 01, 2017 07:55AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Texas Health Southlake recently expanded its services through the addition of a new physical therapy center in Keller. Managed by Greater Therapy Centers, Texas Health Southlake Physical Therapy Center provides outpatient physical and occupational/hand therapy for individuals suffering from pain or injury.

“Services provided at the new physical therapy center allow Texas Health Southlake to better accommodate the needs of the community. Since any physician can refer patients to the center, the facility provides a final step on the road to recovery for many individuals who need additional assistance outside of our hospital doors,” said Traci Bernard, president of Texas Health Southlake, via press release.

The 2,200-square-foot Keller location houses specialized equipment for outpatient physical therapy due to sports injuries, work injuries, sprains and strains, as well as all orthopedic injuries of the back and neck, knees, shoulders, elbows, hand and wrist, foot and ankle and hip. From minor ailments to significant injuries, the onsite physical therapist and certified hand therapist (occupational therapist) provide personalized care and treatment for all patients.

With experiences working with patients of all ages and physical abilities, the therapists at Texas Health Southlake Physical Therapy Center apply professional techniques and utilize state-of-the-art tools to ensure that patients recover function and receive relief from pain as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“The addition of this service line has been a dream at Texas Health Southlake for some time. Fortunately, now it is a reality. Our patients have always been our top priority. Now we are able to extend our patient care even further,” said Bernard.

Texas Health Southlake Physical Therapy Center is located at 12650 North Beach Street, Suite 150, Fort Worth. For more information, visit TexasHealthSouthlake.com.


