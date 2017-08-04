Skip to main content

Carroll Education Foundation Seeks Silent Auction Donations

Aug 04, 2017 07:53AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

Do you own a small business or home business? Get your name in front of Dragon families at CEF’s Annual Culinary Celebration, “Viva Las Dragons.” CEF is currently accepting silent auction donations for the event, which will be held September 9 at the Hilton Southlake.

Want to auction off jewelry, home décor, baking services, Dragon gear, gift cards or experiences? You’ll get exposure to your business via mobile and online bidding, and you’ll be supporting CEF’s grant program for Carroll ISD. CEF is accepting donations through August 18.

Click here to donate an auction item today!

 


  • Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach

    08/04/2017
    08:00AM

    In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

  • E.Leigh's 1st Annual Tent Sale

    08/04/2017
    08:00AM

    Don't miss E.Leigh's 1st Annual Tent Sale! Shop thousands of items up to 90% OFF! Biggest sale of...

  • Summer Art Camps

    08/04/2017
    09:00AM

    All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

  • Summer Art Camps

    08/04/2017
    09:00AM

    Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

  • Athleta Girl Summer Camp - FlyKids

    08/04/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    Our Athleta Girl Summer Camp wraps up with two free classes led by our friends at FlyKids Yoga! G...

  • Bug Camp

    08/04/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Our Summer Day Camp provides a safe and fun environment for youngsters aged 6-15 to explore the w...

  • Exhibit: Milton H. Greene: Women

    08/04/2017
    10:00AM — 05:00PM

    May 13, 2017 – August 6, 2017 Born in New York in 1922, Milton Greene began taking pictures at...

  • Mansfield Area Marines 5th Annual Golf Tournament

    08/04/2017
    10:30AM — 07:00PM

    On Friday, August 4th the Mansfield Area Marine will be hosting it's 5th Annual Golf Tournament a...

  • Urban Foodies Camp: Deep in the Heart

    08/04/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Join us as we taste our way around the city and tour Southlake’s finest food vendors, restaurants...

  • PARTY ON!

    08/04/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • The Bodyguard

    08/04/2017
    07:00PM

    Bring a date and try not to scream during the performance of “The Bodyguard,” a romantic thriller...

  • Beehive: the 60s musical

    08/04/2017
    07:00PM

    There’s a lot of buzz going on right now about “Beehive: The 60s Musical” running this summer at ...

  • Arlington Black Chamber Jamaican Independence Day Mixer

    08/04/2017
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    Calling ALL Business Owners, Entrepreneurs, Nonprofits, Contractors, & Side Hustlas!! It's time f...

  • 2017 Mansfield Farmers Market

    08/05/2017
    08:00AM — 01:00PM

    In continuous operation since 2004, the Mansfield Farmers Market has experienced a renaissance in...

  • Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach

    08/05/2017
    08:00AM

    In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

  • E.Leigh's 1st Annual Tent Sale

    08/05/2017
    08:00AM

    Don't miss E.Leigh's 1st Annual Tent Sale! Shop thousands of items up to 90% OFF! Biggest sale of...

  • Medallion Help-Create - School is Out!

    08/05/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Hip, hip, hooray! School is out for summer! Vetro is celebrating summer break with fire and flame...

  • Bug Camp

    08/05/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Our Summer Day Camp provides a safe and fun environment for youngsters aged 6-15 to explore the w...

  • Exhibit: Milton H. Greene: Women

    08/05/2017
    10:00AM — 05:00PM

    May 13, 2017 – August 6, 2017 Born in New York in 1922, Milton Greene began taking pictures at...

  • Grand Opening For GAMEDAY at The Gift Store

    08/05/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    We are excited to announce our new storefront, GAMEDAY at The Gift Store, will open on Saturday, ...

  • Brunch Time!

    08/05/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Watch our resident critters enjoy their Brunch every Saturday at 10am! Our arachnids and amphibia...

  • Trinity River Distillery Cornhole Tournament

    08/05/2017
    02:00PM

    Fort Worth-based Trinity River Distillery, the makers of the award-winning Texas Silver Star Whis...

  • Trinity River Distillery Cornhole Tournament

    08/05/2017
    02:00PM

    Fort Worth-based Trinity River Distillery, the makers of the award-winning Texas Silver Star Whis...

  • Beehive: the 60s musical

    08/05/2017
    07:00PM

    There’s a lot of buzz going on right now about “Beehive: The 60s Musical” running this summer at ...

  • The Bodyguard

    08/05/2017
    07:00PM

    Bring a date and try not to scream during the performance of “The Bodyguard,” a romantic thriller...

  • Swim4Elise Drowning Prevention Community Outreach

    08/10/2017
    08:00AM

    In honor of Elise Cerami, an avid swimmer who drowned during swim practice last June, Swim4Elise ...

  • Hogwarts School of Yoga - Morning Session

    08/10/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    All Muggles Welcome! A week of wizardry, potions, charms and Harry Potter-influenced yoga poses w...

  • Summer Art Camps

    08/10/2017
    09:00AM

    All summer long, and during other school breaks, we will be holding half day camps and week long ...

  • Summer Art Camps

    08/10/2017
    09:00AM

    Throughout the year Art House provides art camps for ages 5-16. During school breaks, and through...

  • Adventure Days for Kids

    08/10/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Loyd Park hosts Adventure Days as the perfect way to introduce children to nature and outdoor exp...

  • Hogwarts School of Yoga - Afternoon Session

    08/10/2017
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    All Muggles Welcome! A week of wizardry, potions, charms and Harry Potter-influenced yoga poses w...

  • Beehive: the 60s musical

    08/10/2017
    07:00PM

    There’s a lot of buzz going on right now about “Beehive: The 60s Musical” running this summer at ...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
AUGUST DIGITAL EDITION
STAY CONNECTED
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style