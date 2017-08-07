The Funkiest Donut Destination

Aug 07, 2017 01:56PM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: Eat+Drink, In Print, Today

Chances are you’ve seen a creation from Peace, Love & Little Donuts in your Instagram feed. That’s because the far-out donut shop in the Village of Timarron churns out the cutest little donuts that are pretty as a picture. Each donut is freshly made by hand and topped with funky embellishments that range from mocha frosting and marshmallows to gummy worms and maple bacon. Each donut is big enough to satisfy but small enough to enjoy more than one without feeling guilty.

Since its grand opening this summer, locals have flocked to Peace, Love & Little Donuts any way they can. “It’s cool to see families who live in Timarron walk, bike or take their scooters to see us,” says Rod Moruss, managing partner. “We’ve been blessed by the support of the Southlake community.”

While donuts are often celebrated as breakfast fare, at Peace, Love & Little Donuts, you can #FeedYourInnerHippie any time; the shop makes freshly ground coffee (including Dallas-based Novel Coffee Roasters) and donuts continuously throughout the day. Stop by on a Saturday morning, or grab some donuts before or after school with your kids; donuts are made fresh right in front of you. Plus, there’s nothing quite like the shop’s Dragon Donut with vanilla frosting and black, green and white sprinkles to ignite that #DragonPride.

If you typically order a dozen glazed donuts, you’ll be psyched by the options here. Guests can order three styles of donuts: groovy (featuring classic toppings such as powdered sugar and cinnamon sugar), far-out (frosted donuts in flavors such as maple and banana) or funkadelic (donuts dolloped with frosting and creative toppings). We admit the funkadelic options are for the sugar fiends in the crowd, but that didn’t stop us from sampling a few varieties.

The Maple Bacon, which tastes like a decadent pancake-and-bacon breakfast, is our go-to goodie. The Samoa, tailored after the popular Girl Scout cookie, is one of the house favorites. Your kids will probably go for the Dirt Donut topped with chocolate frosting, crushed cookies and a gummy worm. To keep your taste buds tantalized, Moruss plans to roll out flavors to coincide with the season. Next up? Pumpkin donuts.

The next time you have a hankering for something sweet, think outside the (donut) box at Peace, Love & Little Donuts.

PEACE, LOVE & LITTLE DONUTS

601 E. Southlake Boulevard, Suite 100

817.329.3082

PeaceLoveAndLittleDonuts.com