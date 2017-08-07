Skip to main content

Five Ones to Watch 2018

Aug 07, 2017 02:26PM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: In Print, Today, City+School

RACHEL GITTER INCOMING CHOIR PRESIDENT 

Rachel Gitter has a heart for harmony. She has been singing for as long as she can remember, first performing with the San Antonio Children’s Choir and then going on to sing around the world. Her freshman year, Gitter sang with Carroll Choir at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. “It was an amazing oppor-tunity and shows how universal music is,” she says. “I love many voices coming together in harmony. The sound resonates with beauty.” 

Rachel’s voice has earned her many accolades including a superior rating of 1 at the State Solo and Ensemble in Austin. She was also a member of the All-Region Treble Choir last year and advanced to the semifinals in the National Association of Teachers of Singing competition. As incoming choir president, Rachel is excited about the year ahead. “I love choir and feel fortunate to be part of something so special,” she says. 

WHAT OTHERS SAY: 

“Rachel is a very energetic, driven and talented singer. She brings great joy to all she meets and gives her absolute best every time she opens her mouth to sing,” says Paul Doucet, head choral director. “I know that with Rachel’s drive, talent, dedication and positive disposition, she will be highly successful at whatever she pursues in life.”

