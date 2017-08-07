Skip to main content

Malini Chandra

Aug 07, 2017 02:34PM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: In Print, Today, City+School

MALINI CHANDRA 

INCOMING SECRETARY OF NATIONAL ART HONOR SOCIETY 

Malini Chandra has long had an eye for design. As a child, she loved drawing characters, decorating her room and helping her mom make floral arrangements. But it wasn’t until Malini took Drawing 2 her sophomore year that she seriously considered pursuing art and design as a career. “My biggest inspiration comes from other artists and designers,” she says. “The successful work of others pushes me to be better and allows me to see different points of view.” 

Malini’s main passion is graphic design, but she also enjoys other forms of art such as graphite drawing, watercolor, pastel and sewing. On her YouTube channel, Malini shares sewing tutorials and DIY videos with more than 14,000 subscribers. After high school, Malini has her sights set on the Big Apple. “I plan to go to an art school in New York City,” she says. “I love the opportunity and unrestricted feeling of NYC.” 

WHAT OTHERS SAY: 

“Malini is a dedicated student who is both authentic in her work and creative in her ideas,” says Eric Horn, art educator and artist. “Her dedication to quality resonates through her entire portfolio.” 


