Ashley Greene

Aug 07, 2017 02:38PM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: In Print, Today, City+School

ASHLEY GREENE INCOMING EMERALD BELLES CAPTAIN 

Ashley Greene can’t help but smile when she looks back at old videos of her younger self learning about dance. “It’s humorous to see how much dance has taught me,” she says. After five years of competitive gymnastics, Ashley discovered a passion for dance at age 11. Now, as incoming captain of the Emerald Belles, Ashley feels like one of her biggest dreams has been realized. “Being the incoming captain of such an incredible organization is an indescribable feeling,” she says. “I couldn’t be happier and more grateful.” 

For Ashley, the best part of being a Belle is making connections and friendships. “There are endless lessons and memories shared with people I spend hours rehearsing with,” she says. “That forms a stronger bond than anything else.” The Emerald Belle credits much of her success to her No. 1 role model: Her mom. “She is my rock and has always encouraged me to put myself out there and bring passion to everything I do,” Ashley says. 

WHAT OTHERS SAY: 

“Ashley has been exceptional as a Belle ever since her freshman year,” says Melissa Page, Emerald Belles director. “She will be an excellent Belle captain because of her work ethic, motivation and overall kindness to her teammates.”


